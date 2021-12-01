How I Handle My Money: By starting my own childcare business, I’ve increased my monthly income to £5.8k.

‘Before having a child, I worked in a nursery and as a teaching assistant.’

But I realized that childcare costs would eat up almost all of my earnings.’

Samantha Beech, 50, is this week’s guest. She recently changed careers to spend more time with her two-year-old daughter.

Monthly revenue from business: £5,833

Food: £500; professional resource subscriptions: £80; trips: £60; work phone: £25; new resources: £100-£200; employee wages: £1,000-£2,000; Tiney agency fee: 10% of earnings

£2,348-£3,448

My husband and I live in Chingford, near the London-Essex border, with our two-year-old daughter.

Before having a child, I worked as a teacher’s aide and in a nursery.

But, realizing that childcare costs would eat up nearly all of my earnings, I started my own home-based childminding business in November of last year.

I currently have ten children on my waiting list, with two more on the way.

They don’t all happen at the same time, but rather over the course of the week.

On busy days, I hire two part-time assistants to ensure that one adult is present for every three children under the age of five.

My passion is working with children.

After earning a level 3 diploma in early childhood education, I jumped right into it.

Working in a nursery was demanding, but I thoroughly enjoyed it.

You’d be on the go all day, taking care of the kids while also keeping detailed records and filling out daily trackers for the parents.

But it was difficult to feel connected to families outside of the nursery.

Because I now run my own business from home, I feel like I know the parents better.

My childcare center, Mini Moon’s Tiney Home Nursery, is part of the Tiney childcare program.

The founder of Teach First, a charity that places graduates in challenging schools, founded Tiney.

For a fee of £200, Tiney assisted me in launching my business by assisting me in obtaining the necessary licenses and paperwork.

The company also takes 10% of my annual salary, which was around £70,000 last year.

The cost.

