How I Spend My Money: I make £3.7k per month as a Youtuber and commercial manager, with a £900,000 savings goal.

How I Manage My Money: I’m a £3.7k-per-month Youtuber and commercial manager with a £900,000 savings goal.

‘My partner and I carefully allocate money into several different “pots” at the beginning of each month so that we can budget month to month.’

In this installment of our How I Manage My Money series, we’ll look at how people in the UK spend, save, and invest money to cover their expenses and achieve their goals.

Nick Marsh, 31, a commercial manager in Wilmslow, Cheshire, earns £65,000 per year.

He also makes money by vlogging about investing as an entrepreneur.

Earnings

£3,200 per month in salary; £540 per month on YouTube

£3,740 is the total.

Payments made

Mortgage: £711; utility bills and insurance: £559; housekeeping and vacation savings: £486; gym membership: £90; investment: £1,500

£3,346 is the total.

My parents have always been good with money, which I have inherited.

Every month, I recall them going over receipts and credit card statements to make sure everything was in order.

They made it clear that large expenditures should be anticipated.

I used to have a habit of blowing all of my pocket money on cheap chocolate as a kid, but I’ve outgrown that.

My first job after graduating from university, with a degree in accounting and finance, was selling frozen chips door-to-door to pubs and restaurants in Greater Manchester for £24,000 a year.

Since then, I’ve worked my way up the corporate ladder through six jobs at two different companies, and I’m now a commercial manager in the food industry, overseeing a team of six people and assisting in the development of sales and profit-growth strategies.

My annual salary is £65,000, which includes bonuses, healthcare, and a company car.

My partner and I divide our money into several different “pots” at the beginning of each month so that we can budget month by month.

One of the pots is for my mortgage and bills, to which I contribute £1,270 per month.

Another pot, to which I contribute £486 per month, is for housekeeping and vacations.

Any money left over from our paychecks is either disposable or saved.

We don’t have any children.

Investing is something I’m very interested in.

After purchasing my home in 2017, I started focusing on this.

I started a Vanguard Stocks and Shares Isa in January 2018 and have been contributing to it every month on the day after I get paid.

If only.

