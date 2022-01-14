How low-income families can get food stamps much faster than usual

How to get food stamps much faster than usual for low-income families

FOOD stamps are usually given out to help low-income Americans pay for food, but there may be a way to get them sooner.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps, received a permanent boost recently.

On October 1, 2020, food stamps increased by (dollar)36 per person per month, bringing the total to (dollar)157 per month.

If you don’t already have them, an expedited program may allow you to receive your monthly food stamps sooner.

We’ll go over it in detail below.

The expedited version works in the same way as regular food stamps, with the goal of assisting those in need with meal expenses.

The only difference is the speed with which they arrive.

The majority of food stamps arrive within 30 days of the state beginning to process your application; however, depending on how quickly the state can issue them, expedited food stamps may arrive within five days.

Similar eligibility requirements exist in many states, including New York, Oregon, and Texas.

In those states, your gross monthly earnings must be less than (dollar)150 in order to qualify for expedited food stamps.

Your liquid assets must also not exceed (dollar)99.

Some migrants and seasonal farmworkers may also qualify for food stamps.

Your state will determine the amount of benefits you receive.

According to USDA estimates, New York will receive an additional (dollar)1,440 in SNAP benefits under the new boost, equating to an additional (dollar)120 per month.

A smaller state like Oregon, on the other hand, will only receive an additional (dollar)337 in benefits, or just over (dollar)28 per month.

“Every state that chooses to use it,” an USDA spokesperson told The Sun, “has access to the allowance.”

You’ll need to complete an application if you’re eligible.

A birth certificate, a driver’s license, or a Social Security card may be required to prove your identity when filling out an application.

You’ll probably need bank statements and bank books as well.

Furthermore, you should expect to be interviewed before your application is processed.

Make sure to check your state’s requirements and follow the instructions when filling out an application.

Online, you can look up your local SNAP program and social services agency.

We break down what you can and can’t buy with your food stamps.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.