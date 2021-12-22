How many people in the United States are in debt because of their student loans?

How many people in the United States owe money on their student loans?

In the last ten years, student loan debt in the United States has increased by 20%, leaving college graduates with large payments.

In the United States, student debt is increasing at a rate of 7.8% per year, resulting in far higher payments due to tacked-on interest rates.

Student loan debt is a growing crisis in the United States, with college graduates owing a total of (dollar)1.75 trillion in student loans.

Student loan debt is growing six times faster than the national economy, according to EducationData.org.

In 2021, 44.7 million Americans will have student loan debt totaling around (dollar)30,000 at the time of graduation.

According to the website EducationData, college costs have increased by 602.5 percent since 2000.

A Master’s Degree, on the other hand, is now widely regarded as having supplanted a Bachelor’s Degree, with more jobs requiring advanced education to be hired or promoted.

Around 13% of those aged 25 and up went on to earn a Master’s degree, resulting in an additional (dollar)71,287 in student loan debt on average.

In 2021, the number of students graduating with a Master’s degree will be roughly the same as those who graduated with a Bachelor’s degree 60 years ago.

Payments on student loans were supposed to resume on October 1, 2021.

Then, on January 31, 2022, the Biden Administration announced an extension.

In a statement released by the White House, President Biden said about the student loan extension:

“The Department of Education and borrowers will have more time and certainty as they prepare to resume student loan payments as a result of this.”

It will also ensure a smoother transition, reducing loan defaults and delinquencies, which harm families and impede our economic recovery.”

On December 22, it was announced that student loan repayment would be postponed even further.

The Biden Administration has extended the moratorium on student loan repayments until May 1, 2022, in response to the pandemic.

Debt notices and collection efforts will not begin again until May 1.

“We know that millions of student loan borrowers are still coping with the effects of the pandemic and need some more time before resuming payments,” Joe Biden said in a statement to the press via the White House’s official website.

“In light of these considerations, my Administration is extending the moratorium on federal student loan repayments for another 90 days — until May 1, 2022 — as we manage the ongoing pandemic and strengthen our economic recovery,” Biden added.

“In the meantime, the Department of Education will continue to work with borrowers to ensure that they meet their obligations…

