How Market Volatility Is Shining a Light on DeFi’s Structural Vulnerabilities

On March 12, United States President Donald Trump gave a 10-minute speech on COVID-19 that, coupled with the World Health Organization’s official declaration the day before that the outbreak was now a pandemic, sparked panic across global markets.

Investors rushed to the safety of cash, and no cryptocurrency was immune from the mass sell-off. The total market capitalization of the cryptocurrency sector plummeted by over 25% in a span of hours. (BTC), despite its reputation as a safe haven, fell by 48% in a span of 24 hours. Ether’s (ETH) loss of 43% was its worst one-day performance.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph