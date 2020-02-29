How “MLM” programs turn regular life upside down

<p type = “text” content = “This is part 1 of Yahoo Finance’s Illegal Tender podcast on the predatory practices of multilevel marketing companies or MLMs and how they harm women’s finances and relationships. Listen to the series here.& nbsp;“data-reactid =” 14 “>This is part 1 of Yahoo Finance’s Illegal Tender podcast on the predatory practices of multilevel marketing companies or MLMs and how they harm women’s finances and relationships. Listen to the series here.

You may have a friend or relative who uses social media as a personal digital business to sell LuLaRoe’s psychedelic leggings, Arbonne and Younique cosmetics, DoTerra and Young Living essential oils, Rodan + Fields or Lip Sense skin care products, and Beachbody shakes or nail decals from Color Street.

<p type = “text” content = “Fast 1 in 3 people were pressured by a family member or friend to shop at their multilevel marketing companies (MLMs). “data-reactid =” 16 “> Almost one in three was put under pressure by a family member or friend to shop at their multi-level marketing companies (MLMs).

MLMs operate with a unique business structure and instead of selling in brick-and-mortar stores or in e-commerce, the products are sold by a network of independent dealers who receive no salary or benefits. Instead, traders receive a commission from their sales and the sales of those who have hired them.

Distributors’ sales and recruitment practices have become the wrath of everyone outside of MLMs. And for those in MLMs, it’s a world of intimidation, manipulation, and lies that broke women and leaves them without friends.

MLM sales account for less than 1% of all retail sales in the United States. However, companies are able to seduce and involve women by promising economic upward mobility, a flexible labor agreement, and an opportunity for unlimited income.

<p type = “text” content = “Robert FitzPatrick, President of Pyramid Scheme Alert, a consumer protection organization, explains how women are addressed. “data-reactid =” 61 “> Robert FitzPatrick, President of Pyramid Scheme Alert, a consumer protection organization, explains how women are addressed.

“Well, it’s a personal business with no training,” FitzPatrick told the podcast. “These are commodity products, they are non-technical products, they are household products. So if you take a step back and see which products this multi-tier marketing business uses – and I say they are used rather than sold because they are often based on people buying the product to participate in the business plan, and not just directly out of simple demand for the product. “

Tiffany St. Lawrence, Kayla Imhoff and a woman named Jessica who asked for her surname are unknown. All former MLM distributors. Their involvement was short, but they still carry pain caused by their time in MLMs. They initially saw MLMs as a way to earn a little extra income, but were in debt, destroyed friendships, and jeopardized their marriage.

I hope everything is fine! It’s been a long time since we were on the softball team. I love to see pictures of your daughter and husband.

I wanted to get in touch because I have this amazing opportunity that I want to share with you. It is a nutrition, skin care and cosmetic company that I founded. It is really the best! I am so excited about it!

I know it’s been 15 years since we saw each other, but I’m having a party in my house this Sunday. You can try out all products. I love the shakes, they are so delicious. They can also help you lose some of the baby weight that I noticed you carried around. I mean, wouldn’t it be great not to go to the gym and stay with your daughter at home instead? Seriously, my life has never been better. I would just like to share it with you because my team of boss babes are recruiting for the ground floor and you would be so perfect. There has never been a better time to join. I’ll bank and you can too.

I’ll see you on Sunday Let me know!

Sounds familiar? It should. Almost one in three was pressured by a family member or friend to shop at their multi-level marketing company or MLM.

Do not worry. This is not a sales pitch. I’m Stephanie Asymkos and a reporter at Yahoo Finance. I have followed the retail and personal finance news closely in recent years. Although MLM sales account for less than 1% of all retail sales in the United States, this world has caught my attention.

The MLM industry is such an insignificant slip in the US economy that nothing would really happen if it disappeared tomorrow. But there is a lot lurking beneath the surface of your sister-in-law’s or your high school friend’s saccharine social media post. You know the way I speak, the emoji-heavy posts that describe how their world went from black and white to technicolor thanks to their Shakeology or ItWorks wraps.

The truth is that MLMs often become malicious traps that cost women their finances and friendships.

From Yahoo Finance, this is the 4th season of Illegal Tender.

Lularoe, an MLM company known for its bright and patterned leggings, offers a 50% discount. (Photo credit: Getty) More

In this series you hear from three women and their MLM experiences. When you get to know them, you will hear how they become emotional when they share how their friendships have been manipulated and ultimately destroyed through MLMs. You’ll also hear how MLMs almost destroyed a marriage, how $ 3,000 was wasted, and why a woman had to quit her job.

You will also hear from experts. A lawyer who has represented ex-MLM distributors for three decades. a professor of economics who has been closely following MLMs for over 30 years; a longtime consumer attorney and an expert who draws parallels between cults and MLMs.

But before we get to all of this, we need to understand WHY any of them would join.

Jessica: So it was late in 2018, sometime in the fall, possibly in August, September, sometime there. A former employee of mine added me to a party on Facebook, um, I’m sure everyone thinks: Oh yes, I was there and will probably be added to two or three parties every week. So the same with me. I was added to a colored street party.

I think I can share this with other people who like it and get a discount on the products. And the way I was accused was: Oh, absolutely, you can do that as a hobbyist. It is perfectly fine to do so. We won’t put pressure on you to have quotas and you won’t have to hire anyone.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Yahoo Finance’s Illegal Tender is a podcast that deals with puzzles in the business world.Listen to the whole third season: Hey Hun: How MLMs broke women and leave them without friends“data-reactid =” 107 “>Yahoo Finance’s Illegal Tender is a podcast that deals with puzzles in the business world. Listen to the whole third season: Hey Hun: How MLMs broke women and leave them without friends

Stephanie: This is Jessica. She asked us not to reveal her last name. But for context, she’s a Michigan mother at home who came to Color Street in 2018, an MLM that sells nail decals.

MLMs are not just for people like Jessica. We spoke to Kayla Imhoff. She is a student and lives in San Diego. As a student, she was fired from her retail job. Panicked at the thought of repaying her student loans after graduation, she replied to a friend’s Facebook message.

Kayla Imhoff: It was someone I had known for a long time. We were kind of out of touch, but I saw her write a lot about the business she started. And she said, you know, um, she was, she was just really blessed that this opportunity came into her life and she just had all of these business partners and she really enjoyed what she was doing. And I was immediately interested. I thought wow that sounds like a really cool thing. And I was really impressed that she looked like she had started her own company. And finally she reached me.

Stephanie: The third voice is Tiffany St. Lawrence. In 2014, she moved from Virginia, where her family comes from, to California, where her husband’s family lives.

Tiffany St. Lawrence: When my husband and I got married, we lived in Redwood City, California. It was just not affordable, stay down there. So we moved north about an hour and a half where we could afford to buy a house. And I helped open a brand new restaurant and the Napa Valley. And so the cook and owner, his wife, or worked with Mary Kay. I don’t know why she left at that point, but she would regularly raise Mary Kay to all women in the restaurant. And then you even try to convince the boys to buy products for their wives or girlfriends or their mothers, or you know, you know how the list goes, you can apparently sell them to the bus driver. Um, she’s always talked about it and I’ve always loved wearing makeup since I was a little girl. So I figured if I sign up for it, I would at least get decent makeup at a reduced price.



MLMs are based on a model that is mathematically impossible. If each recruit recruited five people and those five people recruited five people each, this chain would outshine the world population after 13 cycles. (Photo credit: Getty) More

Stephanie: Now we know WHY and WHEN they got involved. Here’s a little introduction to WHAT they got involved with. I wouldn’t be sure if I didn’t discuss where MLMs fit in with the zeitgeist and how they came about.

MLMs have existed in their own world and the only mainstream attention they usually get is when they are kidding. Schitt’s Creek, It’s always sunny in Philadelphia and The Office, all have episodes in which one of the main characters gets carried away in an MLM.

They lose their money and all credibility. Then, 30 minutes later, the whole thing is over and everyone had a good laugh at the expense of this character’s misfortune.

If that’s all you know. It doesn’t seem that bad. In fact, it’s pretty funny. If you don’t accidentally catch a piece of pop culture that fakes an MLM, you are out of sight and understanding. Think about it, the products are not sold in stores. MLMs don’t advertise on TV or radio. The products are neither wonderful nor life-changing, and the demand is weak.

You would never know that there was still something going on, but MLMs send women into a spiral of debt.

I use MLM in this series, but this includes direct sales and networking marketing companies as well as referral marketing and personal sales. It all means the same thing. There are several terms, as some MLMs do not want the stain to be associated with an MLM.

You will also hear dealers and advisors. That means the same thing. Both have the same functions.

We all have a friend or relative who uses social media as their own digital storefront to sell LuLaRoe’s psychedelic leggings, Arbonne and Younique cosmetics, DoTerra and Young Living essential oils, Rodan + Fields or Lip Sense skin care products, and Beachbody shakes or nail decals from Color Street.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Yahoo Finance’s Illegal Tender is a podcast that deals with puzzles in the business world.Listen to the whole third season: Hey Hun: How MLMs broke women and leave them without friends“data-reactid =” 141 “>Yahoo Finance’s Illegal Tender is a podcast that deals with puzzles in the business world. Listen to the whole third season: Hey Hun: How MLMs broke women and leave them without friends



Kevin Farrell stacks some of his Tupperware products on a table as he prepares for a Tupperware party in Bellflower, California. (AP Photo / Garrett Cheen) More

These distributors are the Tupperware Ladies of the 21st century and instead of hosting parties in living rooms, they have adopted social media to sell their goods.

But none of this is new, is it? And no, social media isn’t to blame here, but it certainly didn’t help. MLMs are so interwoven in the American story that we have to travel back to the 1800s to understand how we got to today’s Hun bots – that’s what Internet culture calls MLM traders less than loving.

We start with the rougher side of American history. The stories that are not exactly history books because these people were not high-ranking individuals. Your stories are from grifters, cheaters, cheaters, quacks, opportunists, fleeces, charlatans, you have the idea …

The term “snake oil seller” is usually an excavation, but you may not know where it comes from. Snake oil is a collective term used to describe a product that promises the moon and the stars, but instead leaves the buyers’ remorse. Well, that wasn’t always the case. In the 1800s, an influx of Chinese came to the United States as indentured workers to build the Transcontinental Railroad, and they brought with them a centuries-old Chinese remedy: snake-derived oil loaded with omega-3 acids. The formula that is still used today has anti-inflammatory properties and relieves joint pain. Two complaints that occur to workers who have worked long shifts while exposed to the elements in exchange for very low wages. Historians report that the Chinese shared their homemade oil with the Americans, who were amazed at the effects.

It took a few bad actors to ruin it for everyone and turn something useful into something synonymous with a joke or a trick. Snake oil decreased and fraudsters, who sometimes drove covered wagons, falsified preparations with questionable ingredients and sold the products to the gullible masses.

But of course, these products have not met the expectations promised by the traveling sellers. And as soon as there were complaints from dissatisfied customers, there was no recourse since the seller was usually nowhere to be found. In the dark of the night he would get it out there, head for a new city, and repeat it all over again.

In the 19th century, snake oil sellers were a nebulous group, and no individual emerged from the heap. That changed with an Italian immigrant named Charles Ponzi. In 1920 he was able to amass an estimated $ 15 million by convincing tens of thousands of Bostonians that he had uncovered the secret of wealth. His customers saw negative profits from investments in post coupons. In the midst of the mania, they didn’t know it was just smoke and mirrors. Ponzi mixed money from new to old investors.

The operation worked, Ponzi was convicted of postal fraud and deported to Italy, but his filming and acting left so indelible traces that his name became synonymous with fraud and fraud.

Another Ponzi program made headlines in the 21st century, but it wasn’t limited to Boston. It took almost two decades and brought thousands of people out of millions.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Yahoo Finance’s Illegal Tender is a podcast that deals with puzzles in the business world.Listen to the whole third season: Hey Hun: How MLMs broke women and leave them without friends“data-reactid =” 171 “>Yahoo Finance’s Illegal Tender is a podcast that deals with puzzles in the business world. Listen to the whole third season: Hey Hun: How MLMs broke women and leave them without friends



Bernard L. Madoff of Madoff Investment Securities LLC leaves the US District Court in Manhattan after a bail hearing. (Photo credit Getty) More

Bernie Madoff, Conman and top-notch thief, was able to maintain Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC, a sophisticated Ponzi program, until its decline during the financial crisis of the 2000s. Too many investors in his fund wanted liquidity, so they asked Madoff about their cashback. A reasonable request other than Madoff was pinched. He was unable to keep up with cash payments because more money was going out than was going in and Madoff admitted to his family that the whole thing was a multi-billion dollar trick. His adult sons, who worked for him and still claimed innocence in the fraud, turned her father into a police force and Madoff was convicted. He is currently serving a 150-year sentence for cheating thousands.

So stay with me. We’re talking about generations of fraudsters cheating the masses. The nineteenth-century snake oil grabbers gave way to Ponzi in the 20th century, which inspired modern criminals like Madoff. And somewhere in this timeline, another fraud is responsible for causing another type of fraud that affects the masses. And this fraud is the pyramid scheme.

It is generally harmless. But becomes harmful when money is at stake.

I will have Robert FitzPatrick, the president of Pyramid Scheme Alert, a consumer protection organization, defined.

Robert FitzPatrick: A pyramid scheme that is fairly easy to define. Everyone has some understanding that they are illegal, they inherit fraud. They are naturally fooled. The simplest explanation: rob Peter to pay Paul. It’s a company that people would invest in and promise a return on and they would have to pay money. Um, and the rate of return depends entirely on whether new investors join the same plan. Every money they make is based on getting some of the money from the people who come after them. So every person who comes in needs other people who come in after them.

The consequences of a pyramid scheme are losses for the vast majority who are involved. It is inevitable. That cannot change, it will always happen.

Stephanie: MLM defenders are more than happy to point out that MLMs are NOT pyramid schemes. And because I don’t want to be sued, I’ll record that they’re actually different.

How exactly do these two seemingly identical business models differ? Robert can help us define an MLM again.

RF: Well, generally the government uses a theoretical definition of it. That means it defines multi-level marketing as a sales organization. It has products. They all have almost all products, they sell products. So it’s a business that sells products, but it has a unique one, and I mean a totally unique structure and salary plan that you won’t see anywhere else in the business world.

Stephanie: This unique structure that Robert is talking about makes an MLM an MLM. He’s right. Pyramid systems do not sell a product and MLMs.

Let’s all learn the MLM language. Your upline is everyone in the chain above you. Each of you – that is, if you can recruit successfully and I’ll get to it right away – is referred to as your downline. It is a mystery why MLM traders consider themselves independent entrepreneurs when there is a clearly defined structure and hierarchy. Definitely chalk it up as the first of many dizzying MLM paradoxes.

RF: Another factor of multilevel marketing is that you can theoretically sell your products. That means you can buy the product from the company or you can get the product from the company and sell it to customers. So it has a retail component. Um, but I’ve studied them for 20 years, I’ve looked at over 400 of them in detail, and I’ve been involved in 32 lawsuits during that time, and I’ve spoken to literally thousands of people.

And I’ve never found a person or company in multi-tier marketing who actually makes money from just selling the product.

Stephanie: Ponzi schemes, pyramid schemes and MLMs overlap because they are based on the endless chain. This means that the people who can join and the money that can be earned have no end. We know that this is impossible because nothing is really endless. Infinity does not exist in a finite world.

Robert explained in our chat that if each recruit recruited five people and these five people recruited five people each, this chain would outshine the world population after 13 cycles.

You will soon find that the MLM industry is anything but transparent and that it starts with the dull origins of the industry. It is said to have originated in the 1930s when an American expat observed the Chinese lifestyle and the Chinese diet. His creation was a nutritional supplement that is supposed to provide people with important nutrients regardless of their eating habits. The mendacity didn’t stop there and the cures for depression, irregular heartbeat, tonsillitis and about 20 other diseases were among the bold claims of the product.



Sellers pose for pictures in front of a pink sedan, an award for the best sales team, during the Mary Kay China Leadership Conference on February 20, 2011 in China. (Photo by China Photos / Getty Images) More

This company was called Nutralite and its supplements were sold through a network of contracted sellers who also had incentives to recruit more sellers. Not surprisingly, Nutralite got into trouble because of false health claims. But two of his young salespeople stayed long enough to learn the business model and then copy it.

Friends Rich DeVos and Jay Van Andel learned from the sins of Nutralite and founded their own company, but stayed away from health claims. Amway, the sponsor of MLMs, was founded in 1959 and sold washing and cleaning agents for the first time.

Amway expanded its product line to include toiletries, electronics, furniture, jewelry, cosmetics, pots and pans. On the whole, Amway sold everything you could buy from a Sears through an independent dealer. Theoretically, Amway products could be retailed like Sears, but Amway’s backchannel pitch was the reason why you work at Sears hourly when you can earn with sales and the sales of those you hire to sell Amway as well.

Old guard MLMs such as Tupperware, Avon and Mary Kay were among the first to replicate Amway’s sales model and formulate products to target a specific section of the population. Which population group mainly buys cosmetics and household products? Women.

There is never a chicken or egg when it comes to MLMs. The industry follows the crowd and sets no trends. Athleisure, the fashion juggler, pre-dates LulaRoe and meal replacement shakes because diet strategies were available long before beach body. These trends were marketed, packaged, and sold by a distributor with a social media filter by an MLM company.

But I digress back to Amway. The company spread rapidly in the 1960s and 70s and was presented as an income opportunity. We know that this was when women entered the world of work on a much larger scale. We also know that women have been severely discriminated against men in terms of salary and opportunities.

However, this is not an issue of yesterday. It still happens.

In 2018, over 57% of all women were employed, but earned around 20% less than men. In society, women are seen as family members who take on the lion’s share of housekeeping, child rearing, education, care for aging parents, etc.

Enter MLM and offer the opportunity to own your own small business, a flexible work agreement, no training required, minimal start-up costs and unlimited income.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Yahoo Finance’s Illegal Tender is a podcast that deals with puzzles in the business world.Listen to the whole third season: Hey Hun: How MLMs broke women and leave them without friends“data-reactid =” 239 “>Yahoo Finance’s Illegal Tender is a podcast that deals with puzzles in the business world. Listen to the whole third season: Hey Hun: How MLMs broke women and leave them without friends



The Kyani Earnings Disclosure Form available on his website shows how little most distributors make from selling the MLM product. More

Who wouldn’t take this bait?

Now, MLMs are not naturally designed for women, but you can see that because of the promises that MLMs have made since dawn, there is a lot that appeals to women. That is, if any of his promises were true.

Here is Robert again to explain what is happening here.

RF: Well, it’s a personal business with no training. These are commodity products, they are non-technical products, they are household products. So if you take a step back and see what products this multi-tier marketing business uses, and I say it is used rather than sold because it is often based on people buying the product to participate in the business plan, and not just directly out of simple demand for the product. Well, it turns out to be household items, clothing, cosmetics, and health products and who, who, of course, but conventional, yes. Conventionally, of course, appeals to women.

Stephanie: Seit etwa 60 Jahren sind MLMs wie Hydras Kopf aufgetaucht und haben sich verändert, um auf die Anforderungen des Marktes zu reagieren, aber das Spielfeld bleibt identisch: Arbeiten Sie so wenig oder so viel, wie Sie möchten, Sie werden aus dem Geschäft herauskommen, was Sie in es gesteckt haben.

Es ist kein Zufall, dass sich MLMs vermehren, da die Kosten für die Kinderbetreuung steigen. Viele Haushalte mit zwei Elternteilen sind gezwungen, einen harten Anruf zu tätigen. Sollten beide Elternteile außerhalb des Hauses arbeiten und für die Kinderbetreuung bezahlen, oder sollte man zu Hause bleiben und diese Kosten eliminieren? Jetzt scheint es ein angemessener Zeitpunkt zu sein, um zu erwähnen, dass die USA keinen staatlich vorgeschriebenen bezahlten Familienurlaub haben.

Und das bringt uns bis heute. Drei von vier unabhängigen Händlern des Landes sind Frauen – meistens weiß und zwischen 35 und 54 Jahre alt, so die Direct Selling Association, eine Branchenhandelsorganisation.

Ihre lange verlorene Freundin von der High School, der militärische Ehepartner, Ihre Schwägerin mit langfristiger Behinderung und Frauen, die sich aus irgendeinem Grund in einer Übergangszeit ihres Lebens befinden, werden als Fußsoldaten in der 6 Millionen Mann starken MLM rekrutiert Heer. Sie spammen schamlos ihre Netzwerke, um das Gesichtswaschen zu verbessern, aber mehr noch, sie möchten Ihr selbsternannter Lebensberater und Mentor werden und Sie dazu bringen, auch lebensbejahendes Gesichtswaschen zu verkaufen.

Sie sprechen eine bestimmte Sprache und verwenden Feminismus-Rallyeschreie der vierten Welle wie “Girl Boss”, “Boss Babe” und “Fake It”, bis Sie es schaffen. ” Diese Mantras wurden von der MLM-Community ausgewählt, um eine Fantasie zu verkaufen: Mit nur 49 US-Dollar Starter-Kit können Sie Gründer, Präsident und CEO Ihres eigenen Unternehmens werden. Mit der liberalen Verwendung des Wortes Empowerment verkaufen MLMs Frauen eine besondere Art von Produkt: sich selbst.



Jennifer Maron, Anwältin und Mutter von drei Kindern, mit ihren Arbonne-Produkten. (Foto von Jim Rankin / Toronto Star über Getty Images) More

Die Inhalte #MomBoss und #SideHustle, die Unternehmertum versprechen, sind nicht nur in den Social-Media-Profilen der Distributoren enthalten. Marketingmaterialien und Literatur, die in Pastell- und Schnörkelschriften verpackt sind, behaupten, dass Frauen alles haben können, indem sie zu einem Unterfangen Ja sagen, das sich eher als ein niedliches Hobby darstellt, das Sie mit Pik bezahlt. Alles, was sie tun müssen, ist „die Gelegenheit zu teilen“, und dies ermöglicht es ihnen, ihre Kinder zu erziehen und ein Einkommen zu erzielen, indem sie keinen Job außerhalb des Hauses haben. Ein MLM-Rekrutierungsfeld zieht eine durchgezogene Linie von Ihrer fluoreszierend beleuchteten Kabine zum Spielen mit Make-up den ganzen Tag! Sie werden sich von den eintönigen 9 bis 5 emanzipieren. Verabschieden Sie sich von Ihrem schrecklichen Chef und dem Verkehr zur Hauptverkehrszeit. Sie können von Ihrem Smartphone aus arbeiten, während Ihr Baby ein Nickerchen macht! Sie werden andere inspirieren! Du wirst ein Trainer sein!

Ein unabhängiger MLM-Vertriebshändler zu werden, bringt keine der strengen Vorgaben mit sich, die mit der Tätigkeit als Geschäftsinhaber oder Franchisenehmer verbunden sind. Es ist kein Geschäftsplan zu erstellen. kein Konzept, das geprüft werden muss; keine Fokusgruppen; keine Produktentwicklung; kein Patent einzureichen; keine Forschung und Entwicklung; keine Wettbewerbsanalyse; Keine Zoneneinteilung, um eine Marktsättigung zu verhindern. Ich meine, es gibt nicht einmal ein Vorstellungsgespräch. MLMs nehmen jeden mit dem Geld (oder Guthaben), um ein Starter-Kit zu erstellen. Keine Überprüfung erforderlich.

What happens then? Sie haben eine Idee, einen Traum oder eine Gelegenheit verkauft. Sie möchten Ihrem Chef sagen, dass er eine Wanderung unternehmen soll, aber niemand hat gesagt, was Sie tatsächlich tun werden.

Du wirst genommen.