How much does your bank charge for overdrafts, as Bank of America is the latest institution to reduce fees?

BANK OF AMERICA has become the latest bank to reduce overdraft fees for customers.

It comes as overdraft fees reached an all-time high last year, as American families struggled financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bank of America is reducing its overdraft fees from (dollar)35 to (dollar)10 beginning in May 2022.

“We have good financial solutions for clients without them having to rely on overdraft,” said Holly O’Neill, president of the firm’s retail banking division.

Nonsufficient-funds fees will be eliminated, customers will no longer be able to overdraw their accounts with ATM transactions, and transfer fees will be eliminated for a program that allows customers to link other accounts to avoid overdrafts.

Bank of America isn’t the only one making changes to its overdraft policies.

Capital One announced on December 1, 2021, that it would no longer charge overdraft fees.

Capital One’s founder and CEO, Richard Fairbank, stated that the bank is doing this to bring “ingenuity, simplicity, and humanity” back to banking.

According to CNBC, the move came despite Capital One reportedly making (dollar)150 million in annual revenue from the fees.

In June, Ally Bank became the first major US bank to eliminate all overdraft fees.

“Overdraft fees can be a major source of stress,” said Diane Morais, president of consumer and commercial banking at Ally Bank.

“It became clear to us that eliminating those fees was the best way to relieve that anxiety.”

Many people may be wondering if Ally Bank, Capital One, and Bank of America will be followed by other banks.

That has yet to be determined, and many people are still paying overdraft fees.

Some banks still charge overdraft fees, as listed below:

