How much will you get next week based on the last child tax credit payment amount?

Millions of families are set to receive their final child tax credit payment, and the amount you receive will be determined by a variety of factors.

Since July, the child tax credit has been paid out in monthly installments, worth up to (dollar)3,600 per child.

According to a Columbia University study, the first month alone assisted in the lifting of 3 million children out of poverty.

Couples must earn less than (dollar)150,000, and single parents filing as heads of households must earn less than (dollar)112,500.

With payments due on December 15, we’ve laid out a few different scenarios and explained how much your family could receive.

Because the child tax credit is paid in six monthly installments, you will receive (dollar)300 for each child under the age of six.

So, if you have two children under the age of six, this month you will receive (dollar)600.

For those who have been receiving payments since July, this will come as no surprise.

Families with children aged six to seventeen will each receive (dollar)250.

To put that into context, if you have two children in that age group, you will receive (dollar)500.

You’ll get (dollar)550 if you have one child under the age of six and another aged six to seventeen.

This month, families who are claiming payments for the first time will receive (dollar)1,800 per child under the age of six.

Each family will receive (dollar)1,500 for each child aged six to seventeen.

You will receive (dollar)3,600 if you have two children under the age of six.

And if you have one child under the age of six and another between the ages of six and seventeen, you’ll get (dollar)3,300.

This is true for late claimants who used the GetCTCorg tool before the deadline of November 15.

You will have to wait until next year to file your tax return if you did not use it in time.

You can get up to (dollar)900 for each child if you started claiming last month.

Meanwhile, some people may receive smaller payments because they received slightly more than they should have received in a previous payment.

A glitch in September overpaid families (dollar)31.25 per child between the ages of six and seventeen, and (dollar)37.50 per child under the age of six.

Approximately 700,000 families, or about 2% of recipients, were affected.

To compensate for the overpayment, “some of these cases” will receive slightly lower payments in October, November, and December.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.