How our money (macro money) can change the world

How our savings can have a global impact (macro money)

Money is the most powerful voice of all, so let’s harness it.

In the face of climate change and global pollution, it’s easy to feel helpless.

What can any of us accomplish by ourselves?

I used to collect neighborhood milk-bottle tops for charity when I was a kid – the world’s least efficient aluminum recycling system.

PV panels and solar water heating have been installed.

To replace a filthy oil boiler, I’ve ordered a heat pump.

I purchase carbon offsets and subscribe to a green energy plan.

I follow a strict composting regimen.

Almost everywhere, I walk or cycle.

All of these things appear to calm my conscience on the surface, but I know they don’t add up to much.

The unmusical clatter of plastic bottles as they fall into the green box every week is an unmusical reminder that they’re destined for landfill or, worse, spilling into the sea on some distant shore.

I haven’t even started on my investments and savings.

This puts me behind the eight ball.

Last year, UK investors poured £11.2 billion into funds with a mandate to invest in companies with high environmental, social, and corporate governance standards, also known as ESG.

According to Calastone, the largest global funds network that compiles the data, less than £2 in every £100 of net new money was invested in ESG funds in 2018, compared to an incredible £78 in 2021.

Incredible progress has been made.

If you think about it, finance’s theoretical ability to effect change is truly amazing.

All of the world’s financial assets ultimately belong to us as individuals, even if wealth is distributed unequally and middlemen such as pension funds sometimes pull the strings.

Companies rely entirely on our capital to finance themselves, just as governments do, so if we all spoke with one voice, we could change the world.

ESG investing aims to accomplish this.

By channeling investment capital to companies with high standards while starving bad actors of cash, those who pollute or exploit their workers should eventually be unable to survive.

What a wonderful world!

But we’re still a long way off.

Then there’s inertia, which is people like me who haven’t gotten around to it yet.

