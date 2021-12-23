How the increase in Social Security Cola could affect your Snap benefits

In 2022, tens of millions of Social Security recipients will receive a raise.

The SSA increased the cost-of-living adjustment (Cola) to 5.9%.

The increased Social Security payment will appear on your January 2022 check.

Consumer prices rose 5.7 percent in a year through November 2021, according to the latest report from the Commerce Department.

People on the supplemental nutrition assistance program (Snap) may be affected by this increase.

Low-income individuals benefit from the program.

To qualify for assistance, households must meet certain income guidelines.

If their income level exceeds the requirement, Americans on Social Security who also receive Snap benefits may lose their Snap benefits.

Snap, formerly known as food stamps, is a program that assists low-income people in purchasing nutritious foods.

To qualify for Snap benefits, your household must meet certain criteria.

Everyone who lives with you, buys, and prepares food together is considered a household.

Households must also stay within their financial means.

Money in a bank account or cash are examples of resources.

Currently, households with at least one person aged 60 or older or disabled may have (dollar)2,250 in resources, or (dollar)3,500 if at least one person is disabled.

You may only be eligible for SNAP benefits for three months within a three-year period if you are between the ages of 18 and 49 and able to work but currently unemployed and without dependents.

The average person receiving retirement benefits can expect a monthly increase of about (dollar)92.

In 2021, retired workers received an average monthly payment of (dollar)1,565.

With the upcoming 5.9% increase, that figure is expected to rise to (dollar)1,657.

The amount of Social Security you receive depends on your work history and the age at which you first apply for benefits.

The Social Security payment schedule for 2022 is shown below.

The Social Security payment schedule for 2022 is shown below.

