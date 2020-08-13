How the UK recession will affect first time buyers and house prices – explained

First time buyers are set for another roller-coaster ride as the recession, coupled with the ongoing pandemic, continues to hit jobs and the property market.

While official forecasts predict a fall in UK house prices as a result of the faltering economy, many first time buyers will still struggle to get on the ladder, a think tank has warned.

The Resolution Foundation said falling incomes, harsher mortgage terms and a wave of redundancies will make it tougher than it was pre-crisis.

In recent months, banks have stripped dozens of low-deposit deals from the market, while many have also suspended applications for those on furlough.

Lenders are essentially now asking for a larger deposits, despite lower incomes and less jobs available.

It said the typical first-time buyer family, aged around 30 and putting aside 5% of their income, will need to save for 21 years to pay for it.

This compares to just four years in the 1990s, when the earnings to income ratio was much more balanced.

The Foundation estimates that if the average first-time buyer loan-to-value ratio fell to 80%, the level seen in the wake of the financial crisis, by 2024 it could take 27 years to save for a deposit – even if house prices were to fall significantly.

The Foundation added that the Chancellor’s stamp duty freeze is likely to have little or no impact on first time buyers as the majority of them were already exempt from the levy.

Lindsay Judge, principal research and policy analyst at the Resolution Foundation, said: “The coronavirus crisis has had a big impact on the education, career prospects and incomes of young people – and unfortunately there’s no silver lining for this group when it comes to house prices.

“Although prices are projected to fall – perhaps dramatically – in the wake of the pandemic-induced recession, this drop won’t make things any easier for typical young first-time buyers looking to purchase their first home.

“Instead, falling incomes and credit restrictions will likely make home ownership every bit as difficult as before for many young people.”

Judge argues that only those who already had high levels of savings before the pandemic started, or those who are able to borrow from their family, will truly benefit from the house price fall.

“Although prices are projected to fall – perhaps dramatically – in the wake of the pandemic-induced recession, this drop won’t make things any easier for typical young first-time buyers looking to purchase their first home,” she added.

“The current crisis looks set to deepen pre-existing inequalities and the growing divide between those who are able to look forward to home ownership, and those for whom this dream is increasingly out of reach.”

Estate agents have recorded a spike in viewings and offers since the Prime Minister reopened the housing market in June, however figures suggest this is only short-term as more jobs are lost and incomes are cut.

The government’s official forecaster, the Office for Budget Responsibility has predicted falls of 2% this year and 22% by the later half of next year.