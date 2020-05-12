How This Animal Crossing’s Amazon-Like Online Store Gets Over 9 Million Listings Everyday

Are you looking for rare items for your island on Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Maybe Nookazon has the solution! If you’re no longer new to the game, you already must have checked out this so-called Amazon store for AC gamers.

Reportedly, the website has a regular 270,000 active daily users and over nine million item listings for a wide variety of choices for each New Horizons’ islands. Here’s how this website started.

Nintendo Switch’s newest friendly game Animal Crossing: New Horizons had already swoop its way to the hearts of all gamers.Since everyone is on lockdown due to the pandemic, Switch console has been one of the best options to spend your time at home and play A.C.In fact, Nintendo boasted its sales for the past months of 2020, already reaching over 3 million sold consoles. That was 33% higher than its last year’s sales. Thanks to A.C., perhaps.Meanwhile, Nintendo isn’t the only one thankful for the game’s success. One of the most famous trade-in stores of the game called Nookazon has been gaining a lot since its release.

Nookazon is a website to go-to if you’re looking for something unique or cheaper rates for items you need on Animal Crossing.

The Washington Post describes Nookazon as the Amazon online store for AC gamers. It has almost everything.

Its developer, Daniel Luu, 25, from Maryland, was shocked when he first found out that his website now offers millions of listings since he first released the store.

According to him, his website now has 270,000 active daily users, over nine million item listings, and has seven million page views per day.

He admits though that managing the website has been a tiring job for him.

“I’ve made a lot of apps before, but handling this kind of volume – I’ve never had to do that before,” Luu said. “I don’t mind though, because I love working on it, and I would probably be making another app or website if it wasn’t Nookazon.”

As said, almost everything is available to be purchased through the website. To join the online store, sign up for a new account with the attached Discord or Twitter account, fill out profile information with your villager name, Nintendo Switch Friend Code, email and others. Once finished, you can now add items and purchase them online.

Here are some of the AC gamers that received trades and bought items on the website.

How helpful is this website? This Twitter user even noted that it changed her life.

