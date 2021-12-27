How to apply for new stimulus checks worth up to $8,000 starting TODAY

How to get a new stimulus check worth up to $8,000 TODAY

NOW IS THE TIME FOR SOME AMERICAN FAMILIES TO APPLY FOR NEW STIMULUS PAYMENTS OF UP TO (dollar)8,000.

Families receiving Child Tax Credit checks in 2021 may be eligible for additional funds to help with child care costs.

Parents must have an adjusted gross income (AGI) of less than (dollar)125,000 and at least two children aged 13 or younger to be eligible for the (dollar)8,000 payment.

The extra checks, referred to as the child and dependent tax credit, are intended to cover child and dependent care costs.

According to the IRS, “the credit is calculated based on your income and a percentage of expenses that you incur for the care of qualifying persons in order to enable you to work, look for work, or attend school.”

The funds can be used to pay for babysitting, transportation, housekeepers, day camps, day care, and after-school programs, among other things.

You must apply using Form 2441 if you believe your household is eligible.

On the agency’s website, you can learn more about who is eligible and how to apply.

The American Rescue Plan Act, which took effect in March, significantly increased the child and dependent tax credit, according to the IRS.

That means you can get up to (dollar)4,000 for one qualifying child or dependent and up to (dollar)8,000 for two.

According to the agency, “this means that more taxpayers will be eligible for the credit for the first time, and that the credit amount will be higher for many taxpayers than in previous years.”

Meanwhile, unless Congress can reach a quick agreement on an extension, the expanded Child Tax Credit program will expire in 2021.

For qualifying families, the Child Tax Credit was increased to (dollar)3,600 for children under the age of six and (dollar)3,000 for children aged six to seventeen.

From July to December, half of the payments were made in the form of monthly checks, thanks to the expanded program.

The remaining Child Tax Credit payments will be available when eligible families file their tax returns in 2021.