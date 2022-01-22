How to Apply for Social Security Insurance Checks – Millions of Americans are eligible for monthly (dollar)1,261 payments.

Because of a recent cost of living adjustment (COLA), millions of disabled Americans are now eligible to receive automatic checks worth up to (dollar)1,261.

The change affects Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments beginning December 30 and Social Security payments beginning in January.

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) also benefits from the 5.9% COLA increase.

In fact, the average monthly benefit for disabled workers will increase by (dollar)76 per month, from (dollar)1,282 to (dollar)1,358.

SSDI is designed to help people with disabilities who are unable to work full-time or in the same capacity as before.

The benefit is designed to replace a portion of a qualifying employee’s salary.

SSI recipients will be paid (dollar)841 per month, while couples will be paid (dollar)1,261.

The Social Security Administration should have mailed a notice to eligible people detailing their new monthly payments.

The information can be accessed online through your Social Security account if you did not receive the notice, according to the agency.

The Consumer Price Index, which tracks the price of certain goods and services purchased by households, is a key measure of consumer inflation produced by the US Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Inflation increased by 7% in 2021, the highest annual increase in nearly four decades.

The 5.9% COLA increase was first announced in the fall, marking the largest increase in SSI benefits in nearly four decades.

It comes as the final round of stimulus checks worth (dollar)600 will be mailed to eligible families by January 11th.

180,000 payments totaling (dollar)127 million were sent out in late December as part of the California pandemic stimulus program, and should arrive throughout January.

The last three digits of the ZIP code on your 2020 tax return were used to send payments.

For accuracy and completeness, some payments may require additional processing time.

Allow up to 60 days after your tax return is processed if it is processed during or after the date of your scheduled ZIP code payment.

Right now, through January 11, 2022, the remaining zip codes ending in 928-999 are being mailed.

