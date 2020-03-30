how to apply the withholding tax on wages?

Are you one of those individuals who employ people at home via the Cesu system? Find out how to apply the withholding tax, which will take effect next January.

[Mis à jour le 4 juin 2018 à 17h35] At 1er January 2019, the withholding tax will replace the method of recovery by notice of income tax. All employers, including individual employers, will now have to deduct the share of income tax due from their employees’ wages. For large companies, the process should be managed without too much difficulty by the HR managers and other experts in pay slips. For individuals who use, for example, home help for the household, and who take advantage of the Cesu system to pay for it, the process is more complex. Fortunately, Cesu seems to have anticipated these difficulties. Software has thus been developed to calculate, instead of the employer, the amount of tax to deduct from the monthly net salary.

Aware of the difficulties that the passage to the withholding tax represents for the private-employers, the French administration works in addition to set up a solution “all in one”. The objective: to simplify the declaration on the part of the employer and to transfer the responsibility for the levy of the wage tax to the various organizations (Cesu, but also Pajemploi, etc.). The employer continues to pay the wages to his employee, as before. The Cesu center then distributes this salary between the employee and the tax administration. With this method, the employer has no need to interact with the taxman.

Individuals employing a person at their home and using the universal service employment check must apply labor law. The drafting of an employment contract is strongly advised when employing a person for a regular service, even if the weekly working time is less than 8h. The Urssaf website can provide you with answers if you have any doubts.

The declarative Cesu is a device simplifying the procedures for declaring an employee’s remuneration. Its use implies that the individual employer is a member of the National Center of Cesu (CnCesu). Membership can be done online, on the Urssaf website, or by means of a form previously withdrawn from Urssaf or a bank. It allows you to create your employer space and gives you the right to your first booklet of “Cesu social components”, which you use to declare your employee. You must then complete and sign a SEPA direct debit mandate, so that Urssaf can deduct social security contributions.

The employer is thus exempt from some of the constraints linked to the hiring of a person at home : hiring declaration, establishment of pay slips, calculation of social security contributions, etc. Everything is automatically managed by the CnCesu, which also sends a certificate of employment to the employee, acting as a pay slip. However, you must declare the remuneration of your employee within 15 days of the end of the month during which he worked for you. If this work is regular, the declaration is made at the end of each month. The process is done either directly online (if you have joined the Cesu declarative by internet), or thanks to the Cesu components that you received, following an affiliation via form. For this second option, you just have to fill in the social section, by disclosing the identity of your employee (surname, first name, Social Security number, address, etc.). You will also indicate the number of hours worked, the hourly net salary and the total amount paid. Note: even if you have opted for a declaration via social components, you can always change your mind and switch to Cesu online.

It is possible to use the declarative Cesu in the context of personal services. These fall into different categories:

daily life services ( house maintenance, small gardening or DIY work , preparation and delivery of meals, etc.);

, preparation and delivery of meals, etc.); family services ( home school support, IT assistance home administration, etc.);

home administration, etc.); services for dependent persons (elderly, sick or disabled);

services for people in temporary need of home help.

It is not possible to use the declarative Cesu for the employment of childminders or for childcare at home. To declare such benefits, you will have to turn to Pajemploi.

The declarative Cesu leaves you the choice of the method of remuneration for your employee: transfer, cash, check. You can also pay your employee thanks to the pre-funded Cesu (see below). If you decide to opt for a cash settlement (all or part), you will need to request a receipt from your employee.

Please note, the employer and the employee must agree on the amount of the remuneration and the method of payment. The salary must be at least equivalent to the conventional salary and must be increased by 10%, for paid holidays. For information, a simulator is available on the Urssaf website, indicating the nature and amount of contribution rates, depending on the department.

Another device of Cesu, the pre-financed Cesu titles constitute a means of payment for the individual employer. They come in the form of a nominative check book, comparable to catering vouchers. They can also be financed by the company of the individual employer, his works council, his mutual insurance company or his pension fund. Warning ! Prefinanced securities have nothing to do with social aspects. The pre-funded Cesu is a means of payment, the social components allow you to declare the remuneration of your employee.

The pre-funded Cesu therefore allows you to pay for direct employment services (childcare and maternal assistance included), but also the services of an approved organization or structure (crèche, drop-in daycare, kindergarten, etc.). It is subject to the same rules as the declarative Cesu, with regard to the declaration of remuneration for your employee. You must therefore join CnCesu (online or by form) or the Pajemploi national center (in the case of childcare or if you employ a certified maternal assistant). A SEPA direct debit mandate is also required in order to deduct your social security contributions. For your part, your employee must register at the Cesu redemption center (CRCesu), in order to be reimbursed for Cesu titles.

Once the employee’s affiliation to the CRCesu has been entered, all they need to do is send their pre-funded Cesu titles. This can be done by post, online (on your personal CRCesu space) and even in a bank branch. The process is free, except for direct online deposit (0.45 euro is levied per deposit, without limit of titles). The employee is then credited by bank transfer, within 48 hours after receipt by La Poste and within 24 hours for an online deposit. If the securities have been delivered to an agency, the transfer takes place within the same time limits as for a bank check delivery. Note: pre-funded Cesu titles have limited validity. An employee has until February 28 of the year following the vintage mentioned on the check to be reimbursed.

To date, only 6 organizations are authorized to issue pre-funded Cesu securities:

Edenred France

The Home Check

Domiserve

The postal bank

Natixis Intertitres

Sodexo Pass France

However, it is indeed with your employer that you will need to obtain information to acquire it and employ a home employee yourself.

The two systems that are the declarative Cesu and the pre-funded Cesu combine perfectly. You are simply required to declare the remuneration to CnCesu, or to Pajemploi, in the case of childcare or the employment of a certified maternal assistant.

The use of Cesu itself does not give rise to any tax benefit. On the other hand, the fact of employing an employee at home gives you the right to a reduction or a tax credit. This benefit amounts to 50% of the amount of salaries and social security contributions paid, up to a limit of 12,000 euros per year. An increase of 1,500 euros in this ceiling may be granted for each dependent child or in respect of each member of the tax household over 65, up to a limit of 15,000 euros. The ceiling is raised to 20,000 euros for individual employers with disabilities.

Please note, however: if you pay your employee with pre-funded checks, the amount of your employer’s participation (or CE, or mutual, etc.) will be subtracted in the calculation of your tax benefit.

The redesign of the Cesu site, which allows employers to make their declarations, was put online in October 2017. Cost simulator, pre-filled forms, search engine … The site has been thoroughly reviewed and now offers new features making it easier for employers to take steps. When the withholding tax is in force in 2019, the Cesu site will take all its interest. It will indeed offer employers using Cesu the possibility of recovering the payment of the tax credit granted to them every month. Recall that the use of the universal service employment check gives entitlement to a tax credit. It is possible to know the amount by making an estimate on the Cesu website.

The Cesu Early Childhood is a device enabling employees to finance all or part of the care costs of their children aged 3 months to 3 years. It is open to all active employees of companies participating in the program. It is co-funded by the employer, the CMCAS Coordination Committee and the employee. Its total annual amount is 2,000 euros per employee per year for a child and 2,555 euros for several children. The employer and the Committee participate in the funding up to a limit of 1,830 euros per employee. The aid takes effect on the first calendar day of the month following the child’s 3 months and extends until the last day of the month of his 3e anniversary. It is extended until 7e birthday of the child if the latter suffers from a disability equal to or greater than 70%. Check with your company to find out if you are eligible.

The State employer also proposes a contribution to the costs of care of the children of employees of the public service. Civil servants and state workers, magistrates, soldiers, agents who do not hold public law… If you have one or more children aged 0 to 6 in your care, you will be able to benefit from assistance. The amount of the Cesu is calculated according to your means test, your place of residence and your family situation. For families living as a couple, the aid is capped at 400 or 700 euros, depending on resources. Ceiling which amounts to 840 euros for single-parent families. This aid can also be combined with the legal benefits paid by the Family Allowance Fund.

The self-employed, whether liberal, merchant, craftsman or individual entrepreneur can also take pre-funded titles. Up to 1,830 euros in private spending related to personal services can be tax exempt per year. The sums are deductible from the taxable profit of the company, which benefits from a tax credit amounting to 25% of the sums incurred.

