How to avoid HMRC impersonation scams over the phone, email, and WhatsApp, which have increased by 138 percent in the last year.

How to avoid impersonation scams from HMRC over the phone, email, and WhatsApp, which have increased by 138 percent.

The number of people who have fallen victim to HMRC scams has risen dramatically.

According to new research, HMRC impersonation scams have increased by 138% in the last year.

According to Santander, this type of fraud will likely increase in the coming weeks as the self-assessment deadline approaches.

It discovered that claims increased by more than twofold in the first three months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2021, indicating a significant increase.

It examines how the scam operates and what you can do to safeguard yourself.

Customers are contacted by fraudsters claiming to be from HMRC, the police, or a court via email, text, phone, or WhatsApp.

Number spoofing can easily make contact details, such as caller ID, appear genuine.

The scammer claims that the customer owes money to HMRC and provides a link for them to fill out their information and pay the ‘owing’ money in order to avoid further penalties such as a fine or even a prison sentence.

In other cases, consumers are informed that they are due a tax refund, and HMRC requests their personal information in order to process the payment.

In both cases, the fraudster will try to persuade the customer to act quickly, often by instilling fear.

The scam could be over once the customer has shared their information or made the payment.

However, some customers are contacted by the fraudster again, this time impersonating the customer’s bank’s fraud department and using the personal information they previously shared.

They are informed that they have been the victim of an HMRC scam and that their account has been compromised, before being told that they must transfer their funds to a new’safe’ account, causing the customer to lose even more money.

“Criminals are attempting to intimidate their victims by impersonating an institution that most of us recognize and trust,” said Chris Ainsley, Head of Fraud Control at Santander UK.

“With the self-assessment deadline being extended in February, we expect a spike in HMRC scams in the coming weeks.”

Allowing criminals to get away with their crimes is not an option.

Before taking any action, always check with HMRC.”

