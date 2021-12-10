How to avoid owing the IRS money if you claim Social Security benefits.

How to avoid owing the IRS money if you’re a Social Security claimant

If you plan to start collecting Social Security benefits in 2022, you should start thinking about the taxes you’ll owe.

Taxes on retirement income, such as Social Security, are different from taxes on work income.

As a result, planning ahead and paying income taxes in installments throughout the year may be beneficial.

This can save you money at the end of the year by preventing you from owing more.

We’ll go over your tax options for Social Security income in detail below.

A W-4P form, along with other retirement documents, was likely filled out by those claiming Social Security for the first time.

As a result, taxes will be deducted from your Social Security payments on a monthly basis.

The withholding on this W-4P form, however, was most likely based on your previous employer’s W-4 form.

As a result, you may not be taxed appropriately, resulting in a larger tax bill from the IRS.

According to Fedweek, there are a few options for avoiding having to pay more.

To begin, you can request that more money be deducted from your monthly payments.

According to the Social Security Administration, you can do so by asking Social Security to do so when you first apply for benefits.

Fill out a W-4V form from the IRS if you’re already receiving benefits and want to change your withholding.

Alternatively, you could pay your taxes every three months.

On April 15, June 15, September 15, and January 15, you must send four estimated tax payments.

It is your responsibility to set aside the funds and send them in.

