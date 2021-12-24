How to check three things that could affect your social security benefits

How to check three things that might affect your social security

When it comes to Social Security, there are a number of variables that can influence your monthly payment.

Three little-known factors could have an impact on how much you get each month.

You can better prepare for retirement by learning about and understanding these three factors.

We’ll go over how a variety of factors can affect your Social Security benefits in the sections below.

For example, you may be aware that Social Security calculates your monthly benefit payment based on your average monthly income over your 35 highest-earning years.

This is your average indexed monthly earnings (AIME), which has been adjusted for inflation.

When you apply for Social Security benefits and have not worked for a total of 35 years, the total income on which you have paid Social Security taxes is assessed.

Years with no income, on the other hand, are considered.

This is what can result in a monthly benefit reduction of hundreds of dollars.

If you’ve worked for 30 years, you’ll have five zero benefit years to consider when calculating your monthly payment.

If you earn more money after 35 years than when you first started working, your higher-earning years will take the place of your lower-earning years.

Working past the age of 35 can be advantageous, especially if the later years replace years of no income, as this can result in an increase in AIME, which will increase your monthly payments once you begin claiming Social Security.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) determines your full retirement age (FRA) based on your birth year.

Many people fall between the ages of 66 and 67.

You are entitled to the full benefit based on your AIME once you reach this age.

Some people choose to start collecting benefits at the age of 62, but this comes with a price.

By filing a claim before reaching the age of 66 or 67, you can reduce your monthly payments so that by the time you reach your FRA, you’re only getting 70-80% of your full benefits check.

Delay claiming Social Security benefits until you’re 70 years old to maximize your monthly check.

That’s because your benefits increase for every month you put off filing your claim, according to your FRA.

We go over why claiming at the age of 70 is a good idea.

If you’re a single claimant, Social Security is simple to understand; however, if you’re married, divorced, or widowed, it becomes more complicated.

There are a few options available, but not all of them will provide you with the maximum benefit.

For example, once a couple qualifies, they can claim their individual benefit, but they also have the option of receiving a…

