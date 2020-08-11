How to get £30 worth of Domino’s for £15 as it offers 50% off on deliveries

DOMINO’S fans can get £30 worth of pizza for £15 thanks to a new half price offer.

The pizza chain appears to be offering its own version of Eat Out to Help Out.

It isn’t an official Eat Out to Help Out offer though.

This is because the government scheme is only valid when you’re eating in, and the Domino’s offer is for delivery and takeaway.

Eat Out to Help Out also has a maximum discount of £10 per person, whereas you can get at least £15 off at Domino’s.

However, the Domino’s deal isn’t a nationwide offer – so your nearest restaurant may not be running the deal.

It’s best to check with your local Domino’s first before putting through your order.

To get the Domino’s deal, you need to spend a minimum of £30 when ordering online or through the app.

Start your order by entering your postcode to choose your nearest restaurant.

If you scroll down to either the “vouchers” or “deal” section, depending on if you’re using the website or app, you’ll see the offer.

Click on the deal to add it to your basket, and Domino’s will take the money off your bill automatically.

The deal isn’t valid on any ice cream, drinks or chicken combo sides.

The Sun tested the discount earlier today using several postcodes across the country and we successfully got money off our bill.

It also worked when ordering for both delivery and collection.

Bargain hunters on the HotUKDeals forum said the deal was also only valid on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays – the same days as Eat Out to Help Out.

We’ve asked Domino’s if this is correct and we’ll update this article when we know more.

The Sun is also checking if you can ask for the deal over the phone, and if there is a maximum amount you can spend.

Domino’s customers have to wear face masks when picking up their pizza thanks to a change in government rules.

