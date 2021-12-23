How to get a (dollar)1,400’stimulus check’ via your tax return in 2022

How to get a $1,400’stimulus check’ via your tax return in 2022

Here’s how you can get a $1,400 “stimulus check” through your tax return in 2022.

According to the American Rescue Plan, taxpayers in the United States could receive up to (dollar)1,400 in relief money on top of their tax refund in 2022.

The American Rescue Plan, worth around (dollar)1.9 trillion in relief, was passed in March with the goal of providing financial assistance to those who are suffering financially as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Eligible individuals and their dependent children can receive payments of up to (dollar)1,400 under the plan.

Those eligible for the “stimulus money” must have had a child born in 2021 or acquired a new dependent during that year.

If either of these facts is correct, taxpayers can claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their next tax return, which is due in 2022.

The Recovery Rebate Credit is paid in advance with stimulus checks sent out in 2021.

Those relief check amounts were based on a person’s tax return in 2020 or 2019, so if a family had a baby in 2021, they wouldn’t have been covered.

They can, however, make a claim on their tax return for the following year.

Payments, on the other hand, will not be issued as a separate check; instead, anyone who qualifies for the additional payment will receive a credit as part of their 2021 refund.

Furthermore, if an eligible taxpayer did not receive a relief check for the correct amount by December 31, 2021, the money can be claimed when filing taxes in 2022.

A person must be under the age of 19 at the end of the year to qualify as an eligible dependent, unless they are a student, in which case they can be up to 24, or any age and permanently and totally disabled.

A taxpayer must have an adjusted gross income of less than (dollar)75,000, or an income of less than (dollar)150,000, and be married and filing jointly to be eligible for the full amount of stimulus money.

The Child Tax Credit may also be available to the eligible dependent.

There is no limit on the number of new dependents that can be claimed, so parents who have more than one child will be eligible for multiple payments.

“File your 2021 tax return electronically in 2022, and the tax software will help you figure your 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit,” the IRS says on its website.

“Your Recovery Rebate Credit will reduce any tax you owe for 2021 or will be included in your tax refund, and it can be direct deposited into your…

