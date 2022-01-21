How to get a free tablet for food stamp recipients

FAMILIES, including food stamp recipients, are receiving assistance with the cost of owning an electronic device.

By offering deep discounts on broadband services and, in some cases, a free tablet, the Lifeline program helps low-income earners connect to their jobs, family, and even emergency services.

The Lifeline program is available to low-income consumers in every state, territory, commonwealth, and tribal lands who are eligible.

It connects customers with service providers who assist with internet and electronic device access.

Participants in this program must ensure that the devices they provide to customers are WiFi enabled and capable of connecting to hotspots, according to the government.

Q Link Wireless, for example, offers a free tablet with a discounted plan.

This program is not the same as the FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit.

As part of the Covid relief legislation, Congress established this program.

The Lifeline program is available to a variety of people.

According to federal regulations, eligible low-income consumers can only receive one Lifeline discount per household.

A discount on either a landline or wireless service is available to eligible consumers, but not both.

A consumer who has more than one Lifeline service in their household must choose one Lifeline provider and contact the other to unenroll from that program.

Those who break this rule may face criminal and/or civil consequences.

In 2016, a number of groups were removed from the program’s eligibility list.

The following are the groups that have been eliminated:

Not all service providers offer the same discounts.

It’s best to shop around and compare prices to find the best deal.

T-Mobile, for example, has a Lifeline program that offers discounted services.

Only Florida, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington offer it.

You must apply through the government’s national verifier portal to see if you qualify for a program in your area.

We explain the emergency broadband benefit and how to determine if you are eligible.

There are also some other ways to save money on your broadband bill.

