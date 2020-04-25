How to Get Ahead if You Are Selling a House Amidst Covid-19

18 SHARES Share Tweet

If you’ve decided that spring is the time to sell your home, even as many of us are hunkered down amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, we are here to tell you that it is definitely possible. Selling in these unusual times means you’ll need a bit more planning and some extra actions to make sure you can get ahead of the competition and keep everyone in your family safe. We’ve outlined some tips to help you get started.

Clean, clean, clean

With more time at home, your first course of action is the easiest one — make your home a clean space to show off to potential buyers. Cleanliness is important any time that you want to sell your home, but it is especially important now, when everyone is hyper-aware of germs and viruses. Before you clean, you can go the extra mile by decluttering and purging items that might make your home feel cramped. Start with one room at a time, such as the bathroom, where you might have expired medications, or half-empty shampoo bottles. Once you’ve finished your initial-deep clean, if you are showing your home, after every showing, even if your agent is only doing a virtual tour, disinfect high-touch surfaces, like doorknobs.

Go virtual

Brought to you by HomeLight.

Home tours look a little different during the Covid-19 pandemic, as a survey from HomeLight found: 84 percent of agents said they have shut down open houses, while 55 percent said they are instead opting for virtual tours to market homes. That’s right, virtual meetings aren’t just for yoga and work calls. Beyond an online listing, which you probably already have, you’ll want to think about virtual showings. Agents are talking about offering Zoom open houses, showing potential buyers around and answering questions live on video, and scheduling them as you would any other open house or showing.

Make a game plan

A virtual tour requires a strategy, just like a live tour would. You can create a video for a virtual tour of your home, but to reach the most people, you’ll likely want to go the live video open house route. Work with your agent to create a script focusing on the key features of your home, and a roadmap for how you will show those off during the tour, taking into consideration when your home receives the best light and any other factors that will show its best side. With a game plan, you can reach potential buyers during Covid-19.

Get organized

During a live open house, you can share copies of relevant documents about your home, but when everything is virtual, these important documents need to be virtual, too. To put potential buyers at ease, you’ll want to make all of this content digital. You can create a file for interested buyers which contains all of the information that they might want about your home — details about inspections, warranties, repairs, and anything else as advised by your agent. This folder can give them crucial information about your home before they are able to visit it in-person, and it’s one of our top selling tips during coronavirus.

Safety First

While the main strategy for marketing your home during Coronavirus is a virtual showing, when you find that serious potential buyer, they will want to see your home in the flesh at least once before they make their big decision. To keep everyone safe, follow these tips: Allow your agent to show your home to only one person at a time, keeping a distance of six feet apart. Ask the potential buyer to wash their hands or provide hand sanitizer at the door. You can even take it a step further by providing masks for everyone involved.

Our number one tip for sellers during this time, is possibly the most challenging: Stay calm. Work with your agent to achieve your real estate goals, while keeping yourself and your family safe.