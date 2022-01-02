How to get up to $80,000 in free money in January to help you pay your bills

How to get up to $80,000 in free money in January to help pay bills

Since last year, the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on household finances, but there is help available if you’re in need.

The cash on offer is worth thousands of dollars and ranges from rent and mortgage assistance to assistance with other utility bills.

It comes as the Federal Reserve Bank of New York recently reported that total household debt increased by (dollar)286 billion (1.9%) in the third quarter of 2021, reaching (dollar)15.24 trillion.

Mortgage debt increased by (dollar)230 billion, while car and credit card debt increased by (dollar)28 billion and (dollar)17 billion, respectively.

The amount owed on student loans has increased to (dollar)14 billion.

If you’ve been affected by Covid, we’ll show you how to get help paying your bills.

A nationwide ban on evictions has expired, putting millions of Americans at risk of losing their homes if they don’t pay their bills.

According to a survey conducted by the US Census Bureau in August, nearly 3.7 million Americans believe they will be evicted in the next two months.

Eviction moratoriums will remain in effect until January in some states, including New York and New Jersey.

Because of Covid, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) first prohibited residential evictions on September 4 of last year.

Eviction-affected Americans can use the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s tool to find nearly 500 rental assistance programs.

The Treasury’s Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program has made (dollar)46.55 billion available to assist renters who are having difficulty paying their rent or utility bills as a result of Covid.

In December, Congress approved a (dollar)25 billion ERA program, which was followed in March by another (dollar)21.55 billion.

At least one member of your household must be receiving unemployment benefits to be eligible for assistance.

Americans may also benefit if they can demonstrate how Covid has resulted in a direct loss of income, making it difficult to pay rent.

Households will be required to show that they are at risk of becoming homeless, but the assistance will cover both past and future rent.

The Department of Treasury distributes funds to states based on their population size.

How much you can get is also determined by your location and circumstances.

Eligible households can get up to 18 months of rent assistance, including overdue rent, through the federal program, which runs until March 13, 2020.

Illinois residents can apply for a one-time grant of up to (dollar)25,000 to cover up to 15 months’ worth of rent arrears.

In Texas, a scheme is covering unpaid rent from the previous year…

