How to get your insurer to pay for at-home Covid-19 tests

At-home COVID tests are free or very low-cost in some countries, allowing people to test regularly before going to school, work, or social gatherings.

The Biden Administration, on the other hand, is currently working to make at-home tests more widely available to the average family and individual.

Private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight at-home COVID-19 tests per month beginning January 15, 2022.

Americans will be able to either get free home testing kits through their insurance or get reimbursed for their purchases if they submit receipts.

Many Americans are expected to save a lot of money thanks to the insurance-covered testing.

Regular at-home testing, according to the administration, will help to slow the spread of the virus, get kids back into school faster, and keep people safe when they gather.

Only tests bought after January 15 will be eligible for reimbursement.

Some insurers may choose to cover the costs of previous at-home tests, but they are not required to.

COVID-19 at-home tests are available at most pharmacies, including CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart.

They’re also available for purchase on Amazon.

You should, however, check with your local pharmacy to see if COVID-19 at-home tests are available.

Due to the spread of the omicron variant, some state counties have been experiencing a shortage.

George Panagiotopoulos, the owner of a pharmacy, told CNBC that he is having trouble keeping these tests stocked.

On the Saturday before Christmas, 200 tests were delivered, and they were all gone “within a couple of hours,” he said.

