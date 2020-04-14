How to Grow Your Own Food With These Hydroponics Systems from Amazon

Growing your own food is not as popular in the city and even in suburban neighborhoods compared to the countryside. For one, there isn’t much space in most apartments, especially in high-rise buildings.

Nevertheless, being able to grow your food or even just some spices in your home is already beneficial, especially in today’s world, with the pandemic going on, and everyone is encouraged to stay indoors. Growing food in your home could lessen your trips to the grocery, meaning you can save your much-needed money.

But without a plot of land, how can you start an indoor vegetable/herb garden?

Read Also: Quarantine Essential: Working From Home? Here’s How to Achieve Clean Air Inside Your Property!

Good thing almost anything could be bought from Amazon today, including hydroponics systems that you can use to grow your own food. These systems don’t require soil, much less a big plot of land to grow plants.

With that, here are some of Amazon’s best selling hydroponics systems:

This indoor grow tent room from TopoLite is not your conventional hydroponics system. It’s a rather spacious and roomy tent where you can grow herbs and veggies with a proper ventilation system and a reflective surface to keep all the light in. After all, plants won’t grow without light.

It comes with plastic connectors, so it’s sturdy and can stand upright. Since it’s for indoor use, there won’t be any harsh environmental factors that could topple it down.

It’s also easy to prop, and you won’t be needing any tools to keep it upright, so you don’t have to worry if you don’t have tools at home. Plus, it also has instructions to guide you when installing it. There’s also a removable floor that makes it easier to clean.

Another indoor hydroponics grow tent is the VIVOSUN tent. It has a multi-chamber grow tent, meaning you can plant and grow more than the average grow tent. You can also keep different plants apart from each other for easier care if you wish.With the multi-chamber design, you don’t have to buy another grow tent for another plant, which helps you save space.As with the usual grow tent, it has a reflective inner surface and a ventilator system to guarantee the plants have everything essential they need to grow healthy. All the light is kept inside with its durable material and design.It can also be easily installed and propped with some durable metal rods.

This hydroponic bucket kit from PowerGrow Systems includes a five-gallon FDA approved bucket with a six-inch basket lid. It also comes with air tubing, 44 GPH Air Pump, Air Stone, Rockwool Seeds Starting Pumps, and Growing Medium.

Since this is a kit, you’re practically saving money in getting all of these items then getting them individually. It includes everything for a complete system, so you don’t have to get anything else–a great move if you’re just starting with hydroponics systems.

The DWC is a great way to start growing plants hydroponically since they are easier to use.

If you want to plant more at a time, this is an excellent system as it has three tiers with 30 holes each, providing you with a total of 90 holes and a whole lot of fresh herbs and even veggies when it’s harvest time.

This system also comes with a timetable circulatory system with a default setting of pumping for five minutes every 30 minutes. The system ensures the pumps are durable and that it saves nutrient solution.

Most of all, it promotes better and healthier growth for the plants.