How to increase Social Security payments by (dollar)100s when inflation wipes out COLA increases

As the economy suffers from inflation, millions of Americans on Social Security are finding it more difficult to make ends meet.

To keep up with inflation, the Social Security Administration (SSA) increased the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to 5.9%, but this isn’t enough for many people.

On January 12, the Labor Department released new inflation figures, showing that inflation hit 7% in December, the highest level since 1982.

If you’re retired or planning to retire, now is the time to think about how you can get the most out of the benefits you’ve paid into since you first started working.

We’ll show you how to maximize your benefits.

Seniors who qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) can receive up to (dollar)841 per month.

SSI payments have increased by (dollar)34 on average to (dollar)621 per month as a result of the COLA.

This amounts to (dollar)7,452 per year.

SSI is a federal program that pays monthly stipends to adults and children with disabilities or blindness who have income and assets below certain thresholds.

SSI payments are also made to people over the age of 65 who are financially eligible but do not have a disability.

Both SSI and Social Security are available to people who qualify.

The SSA will increase your benefit if you wait until you’re 70 to start receiving benefits because you’ve accumulated “delayed retirement credits.”

After that, your retirement benefits will be paid out until you pass away.

The amount of money you get each month depends on when you start receiving your retirement benefit.

You can start receiving Social Security retirement benefits as early as age 62, but your benefits will be reduced by up to 30% compared to what you would receive if you waited until full retirement age.

You will receive your full benefit if you wait until you reach full retirement age (66 in most cases).

If you haven’t worked or don’t have enough Social Security credits to qualify for your own benefits, you might be eligible for your spouse’s.

A retired worker’s spouse can receive up to half of their spouse’s benefits.

To be eligible for spouse’s benefits, you must be at least 62 years old or any age and caring for a child under the age of 16 or disabled who is entitled to benefits on your spouse’s record.

Your benefit amount will be permanently reduced if you choose to start receiving spouse’s benefits before reaching full retirement age.

The spousal benefit is paid until one of the spouses passes away, after which the survivor may be eligible for…

