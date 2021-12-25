How to make money from unwanted Christmas gifts, as well as your rights to a refund if you want to return them

How to make money from unwanted Christmas gifts, as well as your rights to a refund if you return them

EVEN IF you make a list and double-check it, you may receive unwanted gifts on Christmas Day.

However, there are numerous ways to profit from gifts that did not bring you joy.

Depending on what you have and how much it is worth, you could also regift, return, exchange, or donate your unwanted gifts.

We’ve compiled a list of suggestions to help you make the most of your unwanted holiday gifts.

Every store, especially around the holidays, has its own refund and exchange policy.

While some stores will gladly accept returns and exchanges, others will require a gift receipt and the tags to be in good condition.

To avoid any confusion and to ensure that you receive your full refund, it’s best to check with the individual retailer for their specific policy.

We’ve put together a list of apps and websites that you can use to turn your unwanted Christmas gifts into cash, but we wanted to highlight a few simple options.

eBay allows you to sell almost any unwanted item from any category, which is especially useful around the holidays.

Items are auctioned off, but you have control over how long the auction lasts.

Know that eBay, like many other sites and apps, will take a percentage of the final price your item sells for.

If you use PayPal for payment, they may take a percentage of the sale as well.

Knowing this ahead of time can assist you in determining a fair price for your items while also accounting for the money you may lose due to these fees.

Poshmark is a global social marketplace app with over 80 million users.

Upload photos of your new and unwanted clothes, bags, and shoes to the app, along with a price and whether the item is “new with tags,” or NWT for short.

You can also reshare your virtual closet posts to various parties so that a wider audience can see what you’re selling.

Poshmark takes a percentage like eBay, but the amount is determined when you set the price for the item you’re listing, so you’ll know what your final commission will be ahead of time.

These days, you can buy and sell almost anything on Facebook, and the Marketplace is a great way to cash in on your unwanted gifts.

You upload photos of your item and a description, just like on eBay and Poshmark.

You do not, however, have to state a price right away.

Instead, write “DM..”

