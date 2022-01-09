How to make the most of the new rule prohibiting insurance companies from charging loyal customers higher rates?

Insurers have been required since January 1 to offer people renewing certain types of policies a price that is no more than what a new customer would pay.

In December, many consumers were still battling insurance companies over high renewal quotes, just weeks before a ban on charging a “loyalty penalty” took effect on January 1.

Lynn Gates, 67, of Taunton, Somerset, told me that when her mother’s home and contents insurance policies were up for renewal, she had to haggle hard.

“Over my 91-year-old mother’s financial affairs, I have been granted a Lasting Power of Attorney,” she explained.

“Renewal notices for my mother’s home and contents insurance with More Than, as well as separate central heating coverage with HomeServe, arrived in the mail recently for my mother, who has advanced dementia.”

Both of the policies were set to expire at the end of the month.

“My mother’s home and contents insurance with More Than cost £172.87 last year, but the renewal quote she received was £178.94, for no apparent reason.”

This was also higher than the price offered to new customers, in my opinion.

“Over the past year, my mother’s central heating insurance with HomeServe cost £309, but her renewal quote was £472.68.

Mrs Gates said she didn’t want to switch providers, but she needed to manage her mother’s finances as best she could.

“In the end, I got a £30 discount on the More Than home and contents policy, and I switched to a new provider for central heating cover at a much lower price of £14.99 per month,” Mrs Gates said.

“It was disappointing that both renewal quotes were higher than expected, and, as far as I could tell, more expensive than new customer deals so close to the implementation of the new rules.”

Many insurance companies used to raise prices for existing customers every year when they renewed their policies under the previous rules.

Customers have had to spend time shopping around and switching providers every year to avoid paying higher prices for being loyal, a practice known as “price walking.”

Some companies, such as Aviva, have already stated that loyal car and home insurance customers will receive the same or better renewal price.

