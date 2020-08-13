How to recession proof your money, home and job as UK enters ‘worst crash on record’

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed the UK into its worst recession on record, with 1million jobs lost and hundreds of thousands of businesses at risk of collapse.

On Wednesday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak warned of “hard times ahead” as he confirmed that the economy is facing a crisis that could take years to recover from.

Government figures show the economy shrank 20.4% between April and June, after thousands of retailers were forced to close following the emergency lockdown.

It sparked a collapse in household spending, more than a million job cuts and a 3million jump in families claiming universal credit.

This pushed the UK into a recession – defined as two consecutive quarters of economic decline – since 2009.

But what does this mean exactly?

For most people, economic growth, or a growth in GDP, is a good thing.

It usually means more jobs available, while workers are more likely to get a pay rise.

However, when the economy shrinks, all these things go into reverse.

If you’re worried about your finances, we’ve run through some tips on how to recession proof your money below.

To start with, go through your finances and find out exactly where your money is going each month and what you need to live on.

Pay close attention to ‘non-essentials’ such as gym memberships and subscriptions that could be eating away at your wages.

The purpose of this task is to find out exactly where your money is going each month. Once you’re aware of this, you can start switching to cheaper products and eventually saving money.

Knowing how much you need to spend each month to cover essentials like rent, bills, council tax also gives you a base line for exactly how long you can manage to get buy if you lose your job, for example.

“Firstly, it is vital to be completely honest with yourself about your financial situation,” John Ellmore, Director of KnowYourMoney.co.uk explains.

“Conduct a thorough audit of your finances and gain a comprehensive understanding of all your incomes and outgoings. This will show you exactly where your cash is going and, most importantly, help you identify problematic spending behaviour.”

“Living within your means is vital to help avoid any major shocks to your bank balance. Further, any money you can save should be put away in an emergency fund for a rainy day. Hopefully, you won’t need to use it, but it is reassuring to have a financial cushion to fall back on should the worst happen.”

John Westwood, group managing director at Blacktower Financial Management Group, adds: “Identify the ways you can cut back on your outgoings, and have more control over your spending.

“One tip is to write down all your monthly expenses and do some research to see if you can get better deals and cancel any unnecessary subscriptions.”

Once you’ve eliminated your unnecessary outgoings, you can start building a rainy day fund.

In times like these, it’s important to have some cash set aside for sudden emergencies, such as if you lose your job.

If you’ve recently joined universal credit or currently claim tax credits, you may qualify for a Help to Save account.

This is a Government savings account, designed for those who are struggling to build a safety net.

It pays 50p on top of every £1 you save up to the value £2,400. Maxing it out would result in an overall bonus of £1,200.

You’re free to pay in however much you like (up to £50 a month) so even if you part with £5 a month (£1.25 a week) – over two years, you’ll get a £60 bonus taking your total pot to £180. Over four years, this would amount to £360.

Experts say your rainy day fund should be at least three months of your outgoings.

“It’s a good idea to build up between three to six months’ of outgoings, so tot up your mortgage or rent, bills, and essentials and work out how much you need,” Laura Suter, personal finance analyst at AJ Bell, said.

“This money should be available immediately, so put it in an easy-access cash account rather than one where access to the money is restricted. But find the one that’s paying the highest rate of interest – at the moment this is 1.16% from NS&I.”

You can read all about opening a Help to Save account here, or see more information on the best savings accounts here.

Lots of people say they want a better deal on energy – but many never get around to doing something about it. Now is your time to finally take action.

The Government estimates that the average household could save £300 or more by switching, particularly if you’ve fallen onto your energy provider’s Standard Variable Tariff, which is often the most expensive rate.

Dig out your most recent energy bill and find out when it expires. See our guide on how to switch your energy supplier, here.

The same rule applies on your mobile phone and broadband contract. Millions of us are trapped on expensive deals because our contracts have expired and we’re too lazy to switch.

Dig out your paperwork and check when your contracts are due to end. Make a note of this and start shopping around as soon as it’s approaching. If you’re already out of contract, call up and haggle a cheaper deal. If they refuse to help, take your custom elsewhere.

If your mobile phone still works you could also consider keeping it and switching to a SIM-only contract instead. This could halve your bill instantly.

The same applies on your credit cards and mortgage as now is a good time to consider locking in a good fixed deal.

The average person on a two-year fixed rate mortgage is paying £439 a year too much, but 10% of us are overpaying by an eye-watering £1,000, according to Citizens Advice. We’ve got a full guide on how to remortgage here.

If you have a lot of money in your savings account, it’s worth revisiting how safe it is.

There’s no telling what can happen during a recession, so don’t take a gamble on your money.

All UK-regulated current or savings accounts and cash ISAs in banks, building societies and credit unions are covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). This means if your bank collapses, you’ll get all of your money up to the value of £85,000 back.

However, it’s per banking licence, not per bank.

For example, First Direct is a subsidiary of HSBC, which means its customers are effectively HSBC customers. This means you’ll only be covered by £85,000 between them.

The only place where your savings are protected above the £85,000 limit is through National Savings & Investments (NS&I) because it is backed by the Government.

NS&I savings aren’t covered by FSCS, it gets the full backing of the Treasury, meaning all your deposits are safe.

We’ve got a full guide on how safe your savings are and who owns your money, here.

Building up savings takes time – and even with them in place looking for a job in a recession can take longer than you might think.

The good news is that there’s a shortcut, the bad news is it isn’t cheap.

Unemployment insurance, also sometimes known as work insurance, pays out a monthly amount if you become unemployed through no fault of your own. This can sometimes include people who have been made redundant.

Short-term income protection insurance (STIP) is the term to watch out for. This insurance replaces a proportion of your income for a fixed period of time (usually 12 or 24 months).

This could help if you’re in a job where the likelihood of redundancy is medium to high but more than three to six months away. You can’t take it out if your employer has already announced cuts.

Banks, payday lenders, brokers, car finance lenders and IVA providers have all been offering payment holidays since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

However, keep in mind that payment holidays are seen as an extreme measure and your debt will still need to be repaid eventually, plus interest.

If you’re worried, speak to your lender about your options. You may be able to adjust your payments to reflect any changes to your salary instead.

Don’t spend any more money servicing debts than you absolutely have to.

“Focus on using any spare cash to pay down expensive debts you have, such as credit cards or loans. Find the debt with the highest interest rate and start paying that off first, before moving to the next highest rate. Moving this burden off your finances could really help if times get tougher,” explains Laura Suter.

If you’re paying any interest on your credit card, see if you can switch to a 0% balance card, this will give you up to 20 months to pay off debts without any interest. In the meantime, avoid using your credit card for any more payments.

There are also 0% cards that let you get cash paid into your bank account – which you can use to clear your overdraft or pay off other loans – just make sure there are no early repayment fees for doing this.

Use a tool such as MoneySavingExpert.com’s eligibility checker to check which cards and loans you’re likely to be accepted for without affecting your credit score.

Lastly, don’t close your account.

Your credit report may be the last thing on your mind right now, but it’s important to keep your score as high as possible.

Make sure you pay bills on time and keep credit cards open (making the occasional small purchase then paying the balance in full). The higher your score, the better the rates you’re offered will be.

And, fundamentally, if you find yourself without an income, having a credit facility still available could prove a life saver if your savings run out.