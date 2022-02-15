How to save money on household bills: The best tips for lowering energy, water, insurance, and other costs

How to save money on household bills: The best tips for lowering energy, water, insurance, and other expenses

The cost of living is rising, and prices are rising as well, but there’s a lot you can do to alleviate the pain – here’s my top saving advice.

Bills are increasing across the board as the cost of living rises, and many people are worried about how they will pay their bills.

While energy prices are expected to rise by hundreds of pounds, other bills and taxes, such as water, council tax, and national insurance, are expected to rise as well.

“The rising cost of living and recent announcement that the energy price cap is set to increase by over £600 in April is causing real concern for households up and down the country,” Natalie Hitchins, head of home products and services at Which?, said.

“However, there are some minor steps that people can take to reduce these costs.”

I look at what you can do to save money with the help of Go Compare, Which?, Compare the Market, and the Energy Saving Trust.

Despite the fact that there are almost no competitive energy deals on the market right now due to the current industry crisis, there are still ways for customers to save money.

To begin with, they should adhere to a default tariff, which is set by the industry regulator Ofgem.

The current limit is £1,277, but it will increase to £1,971 in April.

Although this is obviously more expensive, it is still likely to be less expensive than any of the fixed-rate options.

In addition, the government offers a variety of grants and schemes to assist people who are having trouble paying their energy bills.

This includes the Winter Fuel Payment, which provides between £100 and £300 toward bills to those born on or before September 26, 1955.

There’s also the Cold Weather Payment in the winter.

If the weather drops below zero degrees for seven days in a row and you’re on certain benefits, you may be eligible for a £25 payment towards your energy bill for each day the weather is unseasonably cold.

Meanwhile, if you have a low income or don’t receive pension credit, you may be eligible for the Warm Home Discount Scheme, which offers a £140 discount on energy bills to those who qualify.

Customers can also save money by utilizing a variety of energy-saving options.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

How to save money on your household bills: Best tips for cutting costs on energy, water, insurance and more