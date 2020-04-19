How to Track My Husband’s Phone Without Him Knowing

If you are here, you are probably at a difficult time of your life and having suspicions about your husband. Generally, men are more prone to cheat in a marriage. Therefore, your suspicions might not be without cause.

Many women have been where you are. Unfortunately, most of them find it out the hard way that their spouse has been cheating on them. Luckily for you, I am there to help. I will tell you a way through which you can track your husband’s phone 24×7 without him finding out about it.

In the internet age, it is hard to cheat on your spouse without leaving trails on the smartphone. If your husband is cheating on you, you can easily find it out by monitoring his phone. You can see it in his messages or even through his phone location.

However, the question is how to track your husband’s phone without him knowing? That is simple, you can follow this guide.

When you try to look for a phone tracking app online, you will find countless results. However, there are not many of these apps that actually work. Most of them will just take you through a false pretence of human verification or surveys, and after wasting a lot of time you will find that your work is still not done.

This is why you should stick with the app that I am going to suggest below. These are 100% working solutions and the most widely used ones as well.

Spyine is the most popular phone monitoring solution on the internet. You can use it to keep an eye on your husband 24×7, without him finding out about it. It can monitor your husband’s phone regardless of whether it is an Android smartphone or an iOS phone.

All this happens with complete data security in mind. Since Spyine is a reputed app, people prefer it because their private data is actually private with Spyine.

Here are a few of the reasons to use Spyine to track your husband’s phone:

You won’t need to download any app on your phone or PC in order to use Spyine. You can access it with its web dashboard, that opens in any web browser of your choice.

You won’t need to root or jailbreak your husband’s phone in order to use Spyine. This is a big relief as rooting or jailbreaking a phone compromises its security BIG TIME.

Your private data is not stored on Spyine’s servers at all. It is only visible to you on your browser window. Even Spyine’s own team cannot view it.

Spyine is loaded with features to make sure that you can view every bit of data of your husband’s phone. There is nothing for him to hide from you. You can even see any messages and logs that he deleted.

As you can see, all these cool things give you complete assurance and faith while using Spyine. I know what you have in mind- how does Spyine offer you so many things without your husband knowing. Well, let us find that out for Spyine’s Android solution in this section and the iOS one in the next section.

As I mentioned earlier, when you are using Spyine, your husband would never find out that you are tracking him. This is because of Spyine’s unique offerings for Android and iOS devices:

You cannot track an Android phone without installing the tracking app on it. You must install Spyine’s Android app on your husband’s phone to track it.

However, to help you with this, Spyine has designed its Android solution to be completely hidden. The app size is less than 2 MB and it installs within a matter of seconds. Once installed, the app icon will vanish from the app menu of your husband’s phone.

The app runs only in the background and doesn’t trigger any notification at all. It is designed to not consume any battery as well.

And when you feel like you need to uninstall the app, you can do it remotely from the Spyine’s dashboard from any web browser you use.

Therefore, you won’t need to access your husband’s phone ever again after the first time use. This can help you to track someone’s phone location without them knowing.

If you want to track your husband’s phone, you will find these things helpful:

Location tracker updates you about the live location of your husband 24×7. You can also know about his recent locations here.

Geofencing allows you to set boundaries on your husband’s phone on the map. If the phone crosses these boundaries, you get an immediate alert.

Social media tracking gives you the option to read your husband’s private messages on all the social media platforms that he uses.

There are a lot of other things that Spyine can do. If you want to check them out, you should try out Spyine’s free demo. You can see how Spyine works in the demo.

Let us learn the steps to use Spyine for Android devices. If your husband uses an iOS device, you can skip to Part 2.

If you want to track your husband’s Android phone with Spyine, the process is very simple and takes just three steps. You can do the following from any web browser to monitor your husband’s phone:

Step 1: Sign up for Spyine and get a subscription plan for Android.

Step 2: Now you can download and install the Spyine app from the link mentioned in the guide. As I told you earlier, it will be 100% hidden.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Start’ button to begin monitoring your husband’s phone.

Once you click on the ‘Start’ button, you will be taken to your Spyine dashboard. All the features of Spyine are available here.

Spyine’s iOS solution is different from the Android one, in the sense that you won’t even have to touch the target phone even once in order to track it. This is unlike most other iOS tracking apps, which not only require you to access the target phone but even jailbreak it as well.

Yet, Spyine for iOS lets you gain eyesight on every secret of your husband. This is made possible by the following:

All iPhones come pre-equipped with the iCloud feature in them. Therefore, all the data of an iPhone automatically gets synced to the iCloud server. Spyine extracts your husband’s private data from this backup.

This is why, in case your husband uses an iPhone, all you have to do is provide the iCloud credentials of his iPhone. Spyine will do the rest of the job for you.

If your husband uses an iPhone, you just have to follow these tracks in order to track it:

Step 1: Register for a Spyine account and get a subscription plan for iOS devices.

Step 2: Verify the iCloud credentials of your husband’s iPhone.

Step 3: Click on ‘Start’ and you will be taken to your dashboard.

You can use all your features from your dashboard. All the features are available as single click tabs on the left hand side of the dashboard.

Spyine has multiple features that allow you to read someone’s text messages online. There are dedicated modules for every type of messages, including social media messages, iMessages and SMS messages.

My personal favorite feature is the keylogger feature of Spyine. It gives you every keystroke that your husband has typed, including his deleted messages as well.

With the Message Monitor on the left hand side, you can check your husband’s SMS messages along with the date and time of each message. You can also know about the sender details from here.

As you can see, tracking your husband’s cell phone is a fairly easy task if you use Spyine’s help. If you want to go the traditional way and hire some detectives, I don’t need to tell you how much it would cost you. Yet, Spyine can do so much more for so less.

