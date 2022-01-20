How to turn (dollar)1 in food stamps into (dollar)25 in goods using a little-known hack

A SECRET food stamp hack can help recipients turn (dollar)1 in funds into (dollar)25 in goods.

Around 42 million Americans receive SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits to assist them in purchasing groceries across the country.

The funds are distributed via an electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card, which can be used as a debit card to purchase food at participating retail food stores.

However, recipients’ grocery shopping options are limited, as is the amount of money they can receive through the program.

SNAP recipients who want to stretch their money can buy producing-bearing plants to grow their own food and save money.

Vegetable seeds, herbs, fruit trees, tomato plants, and vegetable starts can all be purchased with SNAP benefits.

“The Food and Nutrition Act of 2008 (the Act) states that SNAP households may use SNAP benefits to purchase seeds and plants that produce food for consumption,” according to the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service.

“Vegetable seeds and plants that produce food, such as tomato and green pepper plants, are eligible seeds and plants.”

Fruit trees, food-producing roots, bushes, and bulbs, such as asparagus roots and berry bushes, are also included in the list of eligible items.

The agency states that “seeds and plants that produce cooking spices are also eligible for purchase with SNAP benefits.”

According to the USDA, a gardener will save about (dollar)25 worth of food for every (dollar)1 spent on seeds and fertilizer.

Finding a store that accepts SNAP payments and sells seeds or seedlings is the most difficult part for food stamp recipients.

Local farmers’ markets and individual sellers may accept food stamp benefits, so SNAP recipients should keep this in mind.

SNAP must be applied for in the state where you currently reside.

Each state’s application form and procedure are unique.

SNAP benefits are generally limited to those with gross incomes of up to 130 percent of the federal poverty level.

For a single-person household, the cost starts at (dollar)12,880 and rises depending on the size of the family.

For a four-person household, the poverty line is (dollar)26,500.

On the US Department of Health website, you can find poverty guidelines.

