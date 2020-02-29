Humiliated Saudis could still close OPEC + deal as the virus crisis worsens

(Bloomberg) – Saudi Arabia has so far been thwarted by Russia to support the oil markets against the corona virus. But if they meet next week, the humble kingdom could still win.

Since it became clear that the outbreak was weighing on energy demand in China – and oil prices everywhere – Riyadh has been pushing for rapid production cuts to compensate for this. Russia, the main partner in the producer coalition, rejected these requests and underlined the dominant role that President Vladimir Putin has played since forming an alliance with the Saudis three years ago.

“They sit in very different places – Putin clearly has an advantage,” said Ed Morse, head of raw materials research at Citigroup Inc. “The fact is that Russia has a budget that can be offset at less than $ 50 a barrel.” and the Saudis don’t. “

This gives Moscow the upper hand when the countries sit together from March 5th to 6th to debate a common policy. But while falling prices are putting enormous pressure on the kingdom and its energy ministers, growing signs are growing that the virus will ultimately endanger Riyadh’s favor.

It has been six weeks since the Saudis first informed the Kremlin of an emergency meeting between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies. At that time, oil prices were just beginning to drop when the effects of the corona virus on China became clear and the kingdom believed that the group needed to cut production urgently.

Your suggestions met with skepticism. OPEC + had just announced a new round of delivery cuts in December to offset another flood of American shale oil. Did Moscow really have an appetite to cut again, especially since the effects of the epidemic were unclear?

“As usual, Russia played a cautious game that left both Saudis and the market stuck,” said Mohammad Darwazah, analyst at Medley Global Advisers.

Kremlin indecisive

After refusing repeated requests from the Saudis, Putin finally agreed to speak to King Salman bin Abdulaziz on February 3. There was no agreement on an emergency meeting, but the next day OPEC + called an ad hoc meeting with technical experts to assess the virus’ impact on fuel needs. Their talks became a third, unscheduled day when the Russian representative refused to ratify proposals.

The committee finally recommended 600,000 barrels a day for new production cuts – which would have deepened an existing OPEC + cut by 2 million barrels a day by almost a third. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said he would respond to the proposal within a few days, but instead would keep OPEC waiting for more than a week. When the Kremlin finally made a statement, it only announced that it was undecided.

By mid-February, all hopes of an urgent cut had gone. A WhatsApp messaging group, set up by delegates to coordinate logistics for an emergency meeting, was disbanded immediately after launch. The OPEC secretariat, which is properly distributed in Vienna, invites you to a conference on the originally planned dates from March 5 to 6.

The Saudis accepted defeat, but their concerns about the oil market were still real.

consumption crash

As the crisis progressed, it became clear that demand in China, the world’s largest oil importer, had plummeted by around 20% and dropped 3 million barrels a day when the coronavirus forced flight cancellation, closing deals and quarantining millions led. According to consultant FGE, global consumption could fall this year for the first time since the financial crash a decade ago.

Falling oil prices threaten both the Kingdom’s ability to fund generous social spending and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s ambitious plans to change the economy. As a result, he puts enormous pressure on his half-brother Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who was appointed Minister of Energy just five months ago. His predecessor Khalid Al-Falih was released after only three years of service.

At a closed-door meeting in Riyadh last week, Prince Abdulaziz spoke openly about the urgency of the situation and equated the oil market to a burning house. In such crises, the only option is to send the fire department, the participants said.

The events of the past week have confirmed this position. Crude oil prices have fallen the most since 2011, when the virus spread worldwide, and severe outbreaks occurred in South Korea, Iran, and Italy. Crude oil prices fell below $ 50 a barrel in London on Friday and could drop to less than $ 30 if OPEC + does not trade, Standard Chartered Plc predicted.

The story goes on