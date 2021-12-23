Hundreds of British users reported that the Halifax and Lloyds apps were down, with enraged users blasting the online banking services.

Hundreds of people in the UK have reported that the Halifax and Lloyds apps are down, with enraged customers blasting the online banking services.

THOUSANDS OF BRITISH PEOPLE have reported that the Halifaz and Lloyds banking apps are unavailable.

Users have been venting their frustrations on social media, and an outage monitor has indicated that the online banking services are down.

Downdetector has received 330 reports about the Lloyds app, and 348 reports about the Halifax app.

Users began having issues with the app around 9.05 p.m., according to the website.

