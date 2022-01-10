Hundreds of thousands of families will get new “surprise” stimulus checks worth up to $5,200.

Hundreds of thousands of families will get “surprise” stimulus checks worth up to $5,200.

Adults in the Navajo Tribe who are eligible could receive checks worth up to (dollar)2,000, while minors could receive (dollar)600.

Married couples with one child may be eligible for up to (dollar)4,600 in aid, while those with two children may be eligible for up to (dollar)5,200 in aid.

According to Jonathan Nez, President of the Navajo Nation, the initiative was approved on December 29th.

When the bill is passed, approximately 345,000 checks will be issued to those who qualify.

The money comes from federal coronavirus relief funds worth (dollar)557 million.

In the first round of the Navajo Nation CARES Fund Hardship Assistance Program, approximately 7,500 checks had not been claimed, according to Nez in a press release.

The program was established to assist tribal members who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

“Unclaimed checks may be the result of a mailing address change or error, an incomplete application, or other issues,” Nez explained.

“All CARES Act dollars must be spent or obligated by the end of the calendar year,” he said in December, citing federal requirements.

The second round of payments will not require people to reapply.

Any future payments will be made in accordance with the financial process that the Controller’s Office has previously approved.

“It has been over eight months since President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act into law, and our Navajo people should not have to wait another day to find out how their government will help them cope with grief, mental health issues, and financial hardship,” said Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty.

“A second round of hardship assistance payments of (dollar)2,000 per adult and (dollar)600 per child will enable our relatives to stock up on essential winter supplies like gasoline, firewood, and food right away.”