Hundreds of thousands of stimulus checks worth up to $1,100 will be mailed today.

THOUSANDS of stimulus checks will be delivered to eligible California residents beginning today.

This is the start of the final round of Golden State Stimulus II checks, which are worth up to $1,100 each.

The stimulus checks are intended to help low-income families who have been affected by the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Governor Gavin Newsom of California approved approximately (dollar)12 billion in Covid relief, with the most recent round of checks totaling approximately (dollar)575 million.

Payments started in October and will last until January 2022, with the final round of aid being mailed out on Monday, December 27.

The checks were sent out by zip code.

Residents who live in a zip code ending in 928-999 will receive their checks from December 27, 2021 to January 11, 2022.

Those who receive a paper check should expect it to take up to three weeks to arrive after it is sent, according to the tax board.

To be eligible, you must have a California Adjusted Gross Income (CA AGI) of (dollar)1 to (dollar)75,000 dollars.

Wages and self-employment income, tips, interest, dividends, rental income, retirement income, and gains on the sale of a property are all included in CA AGI.

You will not receive a payment if Social Security is your sole source of income.

Some Social Security recipients may be eligible if they also have the other sources of income listed above.

You must also be a California resident and have filed your 2020 taxes by October 15, 2021 to be eligible.

By the end of 2021, at least nine million people will have received a state stimulus check.

Payments were made using the last three digits of your ZIP code from your 2020 tax return.

Some payments may require additional processing time to ensure accuracy and completeness.

Allow up to 60 days after your tax return is processed, whether it is processed during or after your scheduled ZIP code payment.

The following are the remaining zip codes where checks have not yet been mailed:

Between September 1, 2021, and October 31, 2021, the majority of direct deposit stimulus payments were made.

Allow up to 45 days after your return has been processed if you filed after September 1, 2021.

According to the California Franchise Tax Board, stimulus payments will not be offset by debts owed to the Franchise Tax Board or other government agencies.

Orders in connection with child support, spousal support, family support, or criminal restitution payable to victims are the only exceptions.

If you believe your Golden State Stimulus payment was deposited to the wrong account,

