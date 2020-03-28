Hungary expects coronavirus epidemic to peak in June-July: PM Orban’s chief of staff

By Denis Bedoya 

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s government expects the coronavirus epidemic to peak in June-July, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff said on Thursday, adding this projection was surrounded by great uncertainty.

According to official government data, Hungary has 261 confirmed coronavirus cases, and 10 people have died.

Steven Dick, deputy head of Mission at the British Embassy in Budapest, has died after contracting coronavirus, the Foreign Office announced on Wednesday. The 37-year-old diplomat died in Hungary on Tuesday. nL8N2BI82F

