Huobi Korea Delists XMR Amid Nth Room Sexual Exploitation Case Rumors

Huobi Korea announced on April 8 that they would be ending support for Monero (XMR) trading starting on April 9, 2020. They stated that this was due to “low trading volumes and anonymity functions”. They did not, however, reference the recent Nth room case, in which South Korean media has speculated the exploitation ring used XMR to complete anonymous transactions.

According to the South Korean newspaper, Sisa Journal, headlines covering the sexual exploitation case remained rampant in the country, with many news outlets suggesting that Monero has been used for criminal acts, specifically in the Nth case.

