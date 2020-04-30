Hyundai Show Us A Glimpse Of The Its New Elantra Sedan

Automobile maker giant Hyundai teased car lovers on the new look of its renowned sedan. It recently introduced its upcoming Hyundai Elantra N Line.

According to CNET, the newly released teaser photos of Elantra N Line give us a few glimpses on the looks of this upcoming car. The Elantra shares some similarities with another member of the Hyundai car line, the redesigned Sonata sedan. Sonata is a mid-size offering of Hyundai. However, compared to the Sonata, the Elantra seems to have more dramatic styling.

The new Elantra model boasts a turbocharged engine that makes more power than the ordinary car. But how much power is still unknown. CNET suggested that with a turbocharged engine, Elantra N Line will more likely outperform the 147-horsepower of a standard car’s 2.0-liter engine. So, in terms of engine performance, it will be better than the existing Elantra model. The standard Elantra has a 2.0-liter Atkinson Cycle inline-four.

Cars.com suggested that the engine of Elantra N Line will be more powerful, but what type of engine it has is still unspecified. Cars.com offered some clues. “The existing engines of Hyundai include a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder making 201 horsepower, which seems like a strong candidate for the Elantra N Line – it is already offered in the Elantra GT N Line hatchback,” a report said in its website.

Other than the engines, the new Elantra N Line boasts a sporty appearance compared to the standard Elantra sedan. CNET expected that the new car would have sportier design elements and some chassis upgrades to make the N Line model livelier than its counterparts.

On its interior, it is anticipated that there will be several upgrades, such as having racier touches. The teaser photos do not offer much on the new features of the N Line model. Based on the teaser photos, it is hard to tell how different this new vehicle is. “We can’t see if there are different colored accents at the front or rear compared with the regular Elantra, but there are some telltale differences between the N Line and vanilla Elantras,” Cars.com explained. Cars.com noted that the wheels of the N Line model are a slightly different and more aggressive five-spoke design. The website also remarked that the N Line model has dual exhaust tips at the rear instead of a single exhaust commonly found in the standard Elantra.

Although quite similar to the Sonata sedan, the more powerful engine, dual-clutch transmission, and small suspension tweaks found in the Elantra N Line model makes it sportier than a Sonata.

The new Hyundai sedan will more likely compete with Honda Civic Si and Volkswagen Jetta GLI. CNET said that it will take a little longer for the Elantra N Line to become available in the market. The car manufacturer will produce the new sedan at its plant in Alabama. And its eyes to begin manufacturing the new Elantra by fall. “We should see the car reach dealers by the end of this year with the N Line not too far behind it,” CNET added.

