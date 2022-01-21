‘I am 71 years old, and my wife is 67 years old; we have £340,000 in savings; how long will this, as well as our pensions, last?’

Sarah Davidson, editor of iMoney, answers the first of our readers’ money questions.

I asked you last week what you wanted to see in the pages of iMoney in 2022.

May I just say that the number of people who contacted me with questions and ideas has astounded me.

Not only were they all excellent ideas and topics that I’m sure many others will be interested in learning more about, but the obvious importance of money in your lives was palpable.

I won’t be able to answer all of your questions in this column today, but I can start and promise to read through each and every one in the coming months.

For today, I’d like to respond to ireader Mike’s question, which I’m sure will resonate with all of us.

“We’re having issues with our savings,” he wrote.

My wife is 67 years old and I am 72 years old.

My State pension income is around £600 per month, while my wife’s is around £700.

“At the moment, we have £240,000 in savings and £18,000 in annual company pensions.”

We’re in the process of selling two rented apartments because the stress was becoming too much to bear.

We should be able to add another £100,000 to our savings as a result of this.

“Including overheads, we spend a total of £22,000 per year.”

There is no mortgage on our house.

“Would you be so kind as to look into how long the combination of pensions and savings could last?”

First and foremost, Mike and his wife are one of the more fortunate couples who have amassed a sizable retirement savings pot through hard work and wise financial decisions throughout their lives.

After a few calculations, it’s clear that you spend less than your annual income every year, leaving £11,600 in your savings account each year.

And it appears that you both have guaranteed pension income, so you should be able to keep these benefits for the rest of your lives.

It’s impossible to say how long your savings will last because there are so many variables, such as whether you’ll need care.

