I bought £485k first home four years early after starting my own business

HARD-WORKING first-time buyer Samuel Hurley, 29, got himself on the property ladder four years earlier than planned by starting his own business while working a full-time job.

The Welsh entrepreneur and his girlfriend Jessica Thorne, 28, bought their £485,000 one-bedroom flat in Crouch End in north London in 2018.

They put down a 10 per cent deposit of roughly £48,500 which they saved over five years.

The bulk of the deposit – 70 per cent – came from Samuel and his freelancing business helping websites rank higher on Google.

He would work a full day for Made.com as an SEO manager and then come home.

From 6pm he would work three more hours each night freelancing and setting up and running his new business, an SEO agency called Novos.

Samuel told The Sun: “It was very long hours, I didn’t have a weekend for at least three months.

“Looking back on it now, it was a lot. But it’s all worth it now that we have our own place.”

The entrepreneur started out by taking on freelance SEO projects to boost his full-time income, and later ended up earning between £2,500 and £3,000 extra a month, which he put straight into savings.

The business proved so successful Samuel decided to quit his job to focus on it full-time, but he had to wait 10 months to resign as he needed the full-time salary of just under £50,000 a year to get a mortgage.

Research by mortgage broker Trussle has found that a third of self-employed borrowers have delayed their mortgage application due to their employment status.

Meanwhile, 13 per cent not in permanent employment have considered giving up dreams of ever owning their own home.

Today, Samuel and his business partner Antonio Wedral, 26, employ 13 staff members.

We caught up with Samuel for the My First Home series.

It’s a one-bedroom flat on the ground floor in Crouch End in north London. It has a nice-sized garden for London and for the area.

The property is quite a bit more long than anything. It’s an old Victorian building, so it’s spacious with high ceilings.

There’s no one at the back overlooking the garden, which is quite nice and peaceful.

Me and Jessica live there with our 11-month-old puppy, an Australian shepherd dog named Alfie.

Jessica and I paid £485,000 when we bought the flat in July 2018 and then moved in a few months later in October.

We put down a deposit of 10 per cent, working out as roughly £48,500.

I paid 70 per cent of the deposit, and Jessica covered the rest.

We took out a mortgage over 30 years, fixed over five years.

Our mortgage repayments are now roughly £1,600 each month, which we divide in two.

We kind of stumbled upon Crouch End quite luckily when we first studied in Wales.

Jessica and I met while studying at Cardiff University and then we came to London over a weekend to look at rental properties.

Every single one we saw was absolute garbage but then we randomly came across this area, it was significantly better than anywhere we’d seen.

Once we moved to London, we lived in a one-bedroom flat on Crouch End high street for five years, paying £1,400 a month.

It was very small and cramped, and the bedroom was so small it could literally just fit the double bed but we ended up staying.

Having moved to our own one-bedroom flat now is like a mansion, we’ll probably stay in the area for a long time.

The bulk of our savings for the deposit came from my freelancing work on top of my full-time job.

I always wanted the flexibility and freedom to do my own thing, but the catalyst was the lack of progression in my role.

I also wanted to get even more income, and then the freelancing business really picked up.

Towards the end, I paid myself dividends of between £2,500 to £3,000 a month on top of my full-time role. All of that went into savings.

In my full-time role at Made, I was a basic rate taxpayer but I got quarterly bonuses of 10 per cent which put me close to the £50,000 threshold.

The bonuses would also just go towards savings.

Before I left Made, I had to work really long hours to manage both roles and I didn’t have a weekend for at least three months.

On weekdays, I’d do an hour of freelance work in the morning, work throughout my lunch break and continue once I got home in the evening until 8pm or 9pm.

I had my resignation email drafted up for months but I couldn’t send it until we got the keys in case anything fell through.

Looking back on it now it was a lot, but it’s all worth it now that we have our own place.

I started to save as soon as I could. Once I had my first pay rise in 2013, I quickly put the majority away to save for a deposit.

At the time, my employer increased my salary from £20,000 to £25,000 a year. But I didn’t notice my lifestyle change that much, so I just vowed to keep the lifestyle the same and put any pay rises into savings.

Before we bought our flat, I’d receive five or six pay rises from employers.

All the money I was given as gifts for birthdays and Christmas also went towards my deposit.

As we saved all of our additional income and pay rises, we didn’t really cut back on anything else.

When we started looking, there was a mess-up with NatWest as a mortgage advisor mistakenly told us we had a big enough deposit to start looking for a home.

At that point, we had about 7.5 per cent saved up and he basically told us we only needed 5 per cent. So we were over the moon and started looking for properties.

It wasn’t until a few months in that they told us they’d made a mistake and said we needed at least 10 per cent.

But by that time, we’d already started looking so we borrowed £10,000 from my parents. And then I paid it back the year after.

I paid them back about £500 a month, and then with a few larger payments every now and again.

Luckily my parents didn’t ask for any interest, it was just a hug and a thank you. That’s all they wanted.

By the time I was leaving my job at Made, my freelancing business was more or less a full-time job too so I had a double income in the last three months.

That helped significantly, so we used that to buy furniture.

The flat was also in a pretty good state, so we just painted the walls and sorted out the flooring in the living room.

I can only give tips based on what I’ve done, and that’s to put aside extra income as soon as you get it.

For the first three months of saving for a deposit, I’d literally just put £50 aside, but it’s about getting into that mentality.

You can easily blow that £50 on a meal out or drinks but at least you’re saving towards something.

If you can get additional income, it helps massively.

If we didn’t have my additional income, we probably would have bought our home now closer to the age of 28 or 30.

The extra income helped us buy at the age of 26, it accelerated the buying process.

