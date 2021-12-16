I bought a (dollar)30 drawing at an estate sale only to find out it’s worth a whopping (dollar)50 MILLION dollars.

I bought a (dollar)30 drawing at an estate sale, only to find out it’s worth a whopping (dollar)50MILLION dollars.

CLIFFORD Schorer was late for a friend’s retirement party when he happened upon a drawing that turned out to be a 500-year-old masterpiece.

According to the entrepreneur from Boston, Albrecht Dürer’s painting “The Virgin and Child with a Flower on a Grassy Bank” could be worth at least (dollar)50 million.

Schorer came across the painting while driving to the Yale Center for British Art’s director Amy Meyers’ retirement party in 2019.

Schorer said, “I forgot my gift.”

“It was 5:05 p.m., and I had given up hope of finding anything open.”

Schorer bought a William Blake poetry book from Brainerd Phillipson, a rare book dealer, after doing some research on Google.

Phillipson allegedly asked Schorer if he knew anything about art.

He explained, “Brainerd told me that his friend has an Albrecht Dürer drawing.”

“‘No,’ I replied.

He lacks a drawing.

He has an inscription on his arm.

There are no unknown or privately owned Dürer drawings.’

Since 1978, when a watercolor sold for around (dollar)1.3 million, only a few of Dürer’s drawings have been on the market.

Brainerd gave his friend Schorer’s phone number, and a few days later, “I got a text with an image that looked like a typical print of Madonna and Child,” but Schorer said it was pixelated and he couldn’t see much.

He was “dumbfounded” after seeing a higher resolution image and had to see it in person.

“I sat at his dinner table, studied the drawing, and fell silent.”

The man who owned the drawing said he bought it for (dollar)30 in 2016 at an estate sale in Concord, Massachusetts.

According to Schorer, the buyer had no idea how much the drawing was worth and was about to sell it to someone who only wanted it for the frame.

Schorer had the drawing authenticated by art conservator Jane McAusland in London, who told him it appeared to be artificially aged.

“I thought it was right at first,” McAusland said.

“Then I noticed fake fox marks [aging signs]had been painted on.”

The fox marks, according to McAusland, were made in the nineteenth century because someone had “no faith” in the drawing’s claimed age.

“That convinced me it was a hoax.”

In addition, behind the paper was a modern adhesive.

That also didn’t help.”

Schorer, however, refused to give up on the piece and requested a second opinion from McAusland.

It turned out that the watermark — a trident with a ring next to it — was unique to Albrecht Dürer drawings.

