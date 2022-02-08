I owe (dollar)150,000 in culinary school student loan debt – I pay (dollar)900 per month and haven’t even paid off the interest.

A MAN has revealed how he owes nearly (dollar)150,000 in culinary school student loans.

TikToker Bradley, aka @baddie.brad, shared a now-viral video explaining how he’s been paying (dollar)900 per month for years but is still allegedly drowning in student debt.

“It’s incredibly difficult for me to talk about, and I’m beyond embarrassed about it,” Bradley says in the TikTok video.

“My student loan debt is (dollar)147,000.”

He explained that he enrolled in the Culinary Institute of America at the age of 17 and graduated at the age of 20, with loans and a job that paid barely above minimum wage.

He had to take out more than (dollar)130,000 in student loans to attend the prestigious school.

“So 17-year-old me, who had no idea what I was doing and had no guidance from my parents, I decided to go to the best of the best because I thought that if I went to the best school and worked hard, I would end up with a great life,” Bradley continued.

He claims that despite paying off a (dollar)25,000 loan and making (dollar)900 monthly payments for the past seven years, his student debt has only grown.

“I think it’s absolutely criminal to send naive, hopeful 17- or 18-year-olds to culinary school thinking they’ll be the next one on the TV show because they’re going to this fancy school,” he said.

Bradley claims that during his five years in the food industry, he earned between (dollar)12 and (dollar)15 per hour.

That is why, as he put it, he was forced to get an “adult job.”

“I pay (dollar)900 a month, and because of the high interest rate, by the time the next payment came around, it had added nearly (dollar)900 back,” Bradley told Newsweek.

“So it’s been a never-ending cycle of nowhereness.”

Viewers responded to Bradley’s TikTok by sharing their own personal stories in the comments section.

“Can’t rent a car until you’re 25,” one user wrote, “but signing [sic]your life over in loans when you’re 17 is fine!”

“I’m 100k in student loan debt,” said another.

“You’re not alone!!! Interest is a CRIME!!!!!”

The Biden administration has extended until May 1 the pandemic-era moratorium on student loan payments and a 0% interest rate.

When the interest rate freeze ends, undergraduate students will be charged 3.73 percent, while graduate students will be charged 5.28 percent.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.