I paid off $37,000 in debt and now save $1,600 per month while owning four homes.

I paid off $37,000 in debt, now save $1,600 per month, and own four homes.

A WOMAN FROM SOUTH CAROLINA is sharing her secrets to saving after paying off $37,000 in debt in just five years.

Due to student loans, credit cards, and the purchase of a car, Julie Haneline, 36, found herself in a lot of debt.

In her early twenties, she also made bad shopping choices.

“At one point in college, I had to start putting tuition and rent on my credit card because I wasn’t making enough money from my part-time job,” Julie explained.

Julie had been in and out of debt, but in 2007, she resolved to make significant sacrifices in order to save and pay off her debt.

She set herself a challenge to help her get rid of it by not spending money on anything unnecessary aside from bills like rent.

To save money, she also moved back in with her parents or lived with family or friends.

“Having a roommate wasn’t ideal in my late twenties,” Julie explained, “but I did what I had to do to pay off debt and save for my first home.”

She had paid off her student loans and credit cards by 2014, and had put enough money aside to buy her first home.

That’s when she realized she wanted to rent out the house and start investing in real estate.

“In 2019, I bought a second home, moved in, and rented out the first one,” she explained.

Julie purchased two more rental properties in the same year.

Her only debt now is her mortgages, which she can pay off with the proceeds from her rental properties.

a month with no purchases

This means no eating out, no shopping, and putting on hold any subscriptions or memberships that aren’t essential.

“And try to avoid hair and nail maintenance, and only buy items for a recipe or healthy snacks at the grocery store,” Julie added.

She explained that there is no such thing as a “I might need this later” moment.

If it helps, Julie suggested that you pick one category where you won’t spend money at first, but that in order to get the best results, you should “go all out.”

Julie did a no-spend challenge for the first time five years ago, and it was such a success that she has done it every year since.

Every time, it saves her between (dollar)1,300 and (dollar)1,700.

Altering your way of life

Julie advises avoiding snack cravings and unnecessary purchases, as well as planning ahead of time when it comes to food.

Julie begins a fasting program, such as the Whole30 diet, every January.

She advised you to get creative with your storage space and only keep what you need.

She recommends soups and casseroles, which are both inexpensive and serve a large number of people.

