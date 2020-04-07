‘I really feel like I’m there in person’: Caroline Foran tries out a virtual house viewing



Source: Journal Media Studio/YouTube

THE WAY WE conduct our everyday lives has changed hugely over the last few weeks, with most of us now working, childminding and entertaining ourselves within the confines of our own homes.

That has meant some unfortunate disruptions and changing of plans, but it has also brought new avenues of virtual communication to the fore – office meetings are being swapped for Zoom calls, gym visits are turning into live video workouts, and family catch-ups are now family FaceTime sessions.

And if you’re currently house-hunting, you can now view your potential new home from the comfort of your couch too, by booking a Virtual Viewing appointment with Glenveagh Homes.

Conducted via Zoom, Skype, WhatsApp or Amazon Chime, a Virtual Viewing allows you to explore Glenveagh showhomes in real time, with the help of an estate agent. You’ll be able to ask questions, move through different rooms of the home, and even view floor and site plans as you go.

“People have responded really well to the virtual tours,” says Shannon Longmore of Knight Frank, one of the agents offering this kind of service to house hunters.

I think they feel like it’s a live experience and there’s actually somebody there with them, taking them through the home step by step.

Check out our video above to see how interior stylist Caroline Foran got on when she tried out a Virtual Viewing for herself – and visit glenveagh.ie to book your own appointment.