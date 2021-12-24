I received a surprise (dollar)10,000 stimulus payment in CASH in December with no strings attached.

A TENNESSEE college surprised its students with a cash or direct deposit (dollar)10,000 stimulus payment with no strings attached.

The CARES Act, a Covid relief law passed by Congress in 2020, provided a treat to Meharry Medical College students just before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Professor

The school’s president, James Hildreth, emailed them a video message that he admitted was difficult to believe.

“Each of you will receive (dollar)10,000 in cash from us.

“You heard me correctly,” he said, his gaze fixed on the camera.

Expect a direct deposit the next day or pick up a check in person, according to the students.

Hildreth only requested that they be “good stewards” of the money.

Meharry’s administration chose to direct roughly a third of its CARES Act funding – (dollar)10 million – to the school’s future doctors, dentists, public health researchers, and 956 students.

“We felt there was no better way to begin distributing these funds than by giving to our students,” Hildreth told USAToday.

As students clicked the video link, cheers erupted in the school library.

Andreas Nelson, a student, recalled going on his banking app and staring in disbelief as he fell silent.

“I had (dollar)10,000 in my bank account at the time.

It was amazing.

He told the outlet, “I was literally at a loss for words.”

The Chicago native is completing a master’s degree in health and science at Meharry College in the hopes of enrolling in the school’s dental program.

“It inspires me.”

“Because that means they trust us to do whatever we want with this money, whether it’s to pay off student debt, invest, or just have fun,” Nelson explained.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.