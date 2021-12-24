I sold snaps on OnlyFans to pay off some of my (dollar)90,000 student loan debt – here are my financial secrets.

‘Rev Rucifer,’ as she was known to her fans, was still trying to pay off $90,000 in student loan debt when she lost her job during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, after being laid off from her advertising job, the former advertising executive turned to OnlyFans as a new source of income.

“I’d wanted to get into sex work before the pandemic,” the OnlyFans favorite and reiki practitioner told Bustle.

“I’d always wanted to be a sugar baby and work with clients.”

The Biden administration extended a student loan moratorium on Wednesday, allowing tens of millions of Americans to avoid paying their debts during the pandemic.

Payments on federal student loans will be paused until May 1 as a result of the action.

During that time, interest rates will stay at zero percent, and debt collection efforts will be halted.

Those precautions had been in place since the beginning of the pandemic, but they were set to expire on January 31.

President Joe Biden stated that financial recovery will take longer than job recovery, particularly for those with student loans.

“We understand that millions of student loan borrowers are still dealing with the effects of the pandemic and will require additional time before resuming payments,” he said in a statement.

The policy affects more than 36 million Americans who owe money to the federal government on student loans.

“I took on way more debt than I knew I was getting myself into,” Rev Rucifer, 36, who graduated in 2011, added.

“By the time I finished graduate school, I was relying on student loans to cover all of my classes and living expenses.”

It was around (dollar)80,000 when I graduated.

“With interest, they were able to get up to $90,000.”

She admitted that she was “at first hesitant” to join the site, but that once she did, she discovered that it “helped pay off my student loans and other bills.”

The website was able to assist in the repayment of (dollar)1,000 over the course of a year.

“I was having trouble paying my rent and buying groceries,” Rucifer continued.

“I started my OnlyFans in June of 2020, and I could not have made it through the year without the money I earned on the platform.”

Biden has previously stated that he supports the cancellation of up to (dollar)10,000 in student debt, but that it should be handled by Congress.

“I get really mad because I wanted mine canceled,” she said when asked about Biden’s plans to cancel the loan.

“However, I understand that timing is important.”

Rev Rucifer and OnlyFans have been reached for comment by the Sun.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook (www.facebook.comTheSunUS) and follow us on Twitter (@TheSunUS)…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.