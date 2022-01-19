I thought the (dollar)16 million guaranteed income program was a rip-off, but now I make (dollar)1,000 per month.

NEW YORK CITY’S FIRST GUARANTEED INCOME PROGRAM is assisting 100 new mothers in several neighborhoods.

Some moms were initially skeptical of the offer of free money, but they are now seeing how it improves their quality of life.

In July 2021, construction on the Bridge began.

It’s intended to assist low-income mothers in New York City during their children’s first 1,000 days.

Every other week, consistent, unconditional cash is provided.

Flyers were placed at bus stops, nail salons, and health clinics in Upper Manhattan to recruit mothers.

“New mothers can receive (dollar)500 or (dollar)1,000 per month, with no strings attached,” the flyers stated.

“I thought it was a scam,” Angelina Matos, a new mom to a baby girl, told Yahoo.

By July 2021, 100 new mothers with children under the age of one, as well as pregnant mothers, had been selected to participate in the program.

The families live in the areas of Washington Heights, Harlem, and Inwood.

Nearly half of New York City’s young children live in low-income neighborhoods with poverty rates of at least 20%, according to the Bridge Project.

Angelina, 18, was able to quit her minimum-wage job thanks to the Bridge Project funds.

She intends to pursue a career as a registered nurse.

“I’d have to keep working while I’m going to school,” Angelina, who lives in Inwood with her mother, brother, and nine-month-old daughter, said.

Another mother purchased a special highchair for her son who has cerebral palsy.

One mother purchased a washing machine to avoid using the laundry room in her building, which has many tenants who do not wear masks.

She explained that her child hasn’t received his vaccinations.

“We’re seeing mothers use The Bridge Project money on everything from basic needs like food and diapers to washing machines and funding their higher education,” Megha Agarwal, executive director of The Bridge Project, told The Sun.

Brittany is receiving funds from The Bridge Project after experiencing complications with her pregnancy that necessitated multiple doctor’s visits.

“At first, The Bridge Project seemed too good to be true.

This money has assisted me in obtaining cab rides to and from the hospital, as well as everything I require for my baby.”

New York City’s first guaranteed income program is known as the Bridge Project.

It began in June 2021, with funding provided by the Monarch Foundation, a private, non-profit family foundation based in New York City.

For the next three years, 50 mothers will receive (dollar)500 every two weeks.

Another 50 mothers will receive $1,000 per month for the next three years.

The funds can be used in any way you want.

