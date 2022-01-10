I tried KFC’s plant-based chicken, and it didn’t taste anything like real chicken.

KFC’s plant-based chicken doesn’t taste like the real thing, in my opinion.

KFC is the latest fast-food chain to experiment with plant-based products, and I had the opportunity to do so.

KFC’s plant-based Beyond Fried Chicken debuted today, January 10, but only for a limited time.

“…packed with delicious flavor and the juicy satisfaction that you’d expect from KFC’s iconic fried chicken but in a plant-based option that’s still finger-lickin’ good,” KFC said of the collaboration with Beyond Meat.

For those looking for a vegan or vegetarian option, however, this temporary solution isn’t necessarily a win.

This is due to the fact that KFC kitchens use communal fryers to cook the “chicken.”

Beyond Fried Chicken is now available in KFC restaurants across the United States, though availability and participation may vary by location.

Anyone concerned about cross contamination with meat products will be unable to request that their orders be cooked in a separate fryer at this time, according to the chain.

I’ve had my fair share of fast-food chicken nuggets, so I decided to see for myself what all the fuss was about with plant-based chicken and whether it could pass for real chicken.

The mission of KFC US, according to its president, is to make the world-famous chicken out of plants.

“And now, over two years later, we can say,’mission accomplished,” said Kevin Hochman, president of KFC US.

Beyond Fried Chicken is the name given to KFC’s plant-based menu item, but it comes in the form of a nugget.

The plant-based meal is available as a six- or 12-piece option, as well as an ala carte or combo with fries and a drink.

I chose Honey BBQ, Ranch, Honey Mustard, or KFC Sauce as a dipping sauce for my six-piece Beyond Fried Chicken order.

Taxes were not included in the price of (dollar)7.99.

First, I was disappointed to discover that the nuggets were packaged in the same way as KFC’s original fried chicken.

When I asked if they had the green packaging to distinguish between the two versions, they said they didn’t.

The nuggets had breading on the outside that looked like traditional nuggets but had a different hue that reflected their plant-based origin.

When you bite into it, the inside turns a darker color, distinguishing it from any other chicken nugget, real or processed.

In terms of flavor, I chose to try it without any sauce so that I could get the full experience.

This version of a fake nugget was dominated by the breading.

The texture was tougher, and the aftertaste had a vegetable flavor.

It was the first, according to KFC…

