‘I was laid off, but my sleep-aid business now brings in £2k per month,’ I explain how I manage my money.

‘I was laid off, but my sleep-aid business now brings in £2k per month,’ says the author.

‘I was inspired to create Sleepgoddess by my own struggles with sleep and caring for my daughter.’

In this installment of our How I Manage My Money series, we’ll look at how people in the United Kingdom spend, save, and invest money to cover their expenses and achieve their goals.

This week, we speak with Laurelle Darroux of East London, founder of Sleepgoddess, a company that sells vegan, ethical, and British-made sleep accessories.

Salary Per Month

I’m not yet receiving a salary from Sleepgoddess because any profits are being re-invested in the business.

My husband is a full-time employee who is responsible for all of our household expenses.

Expenses each month

Groceries: £300; petrol: £140; mortgage and utilities: £1,200; mobile phone bill: £30; nursery fees: £480; gym membership (for 2): £100; beauty treatments: £80; miscellaneous expenses: £40.

£2,370 in total per month

I grew up on the Caribbean island of Dominica, where I was fortunate enough to receive scholarships that allowed me to attend high school and college.

My parents were both business owners, and I saw my father as a hard worker growing up.

My mother encouraged me to work from a young age because our family was not financially secure.

I used to work for the Government of Dominica as an assistant maritime administrator, which allowed me to travel all over the world.

I worked hard and saved wisely so that I could leave the island and attend university in the United Kingdom. I was the first person in my family to attend university and earn a master’s degree.

My master’s degree in International Maritime Policy landed me my first job in the country, as a maritime data analyst.

By 2019, I was working in my ideal job, but in October of that year, I was laid off because the company needed to cut costs.

I was discouraged and depressed.

Although I received redundancy pay, I used some of it to jump-start my business, Sleepgoddess, which launched in September 2020. I had a toddler and a 12-month-old baby and was concerned about the impact of losing my job on my family’s finances.

My struggles with sleep and caring for my daughter inspired the idea for Sleepgoddess, which sells vegan, ethical, and British-made sleep accessories.

I came across a.

